There are 22 fire departments in Lawrence County.
For how long is another question.
The topic of expanding, consolidation and mutual aid was brought up at a New Castle City Council budget workshop earlier this month by departing Councilman Tim Fulkerson.
There to answer his questions was New Castle Fire Department Chief Mike Kobbe — who said his department has already begun discussions on expanding its coverage area.
“We’ve been spending a couple years now building bridges that had previously been burned with other municipalities trying to keep that consideration open,” Kobbe said. “I wholeheartedly believe we’ll be able to sustain because we have the advantage of being a career department.”
The city’s force and is the lone fully paid department in the county. Ellwood City operates a department with about 14 full-time firefighters and 25 volunteers. Elsewhere, the township departments are all-volunteer.
Fulkerson brought up how well the county departments work together — what’s referred to as mutual aid.
That came on the heels of a discussion about Taylor Township and its 13-year-old contract with the city police department for coverage — that contract was increased to $32,000 annually last week back to the city.
If volunteer fire companies dry up, the city could find itself providing more mutual aid, a scenario that would cause the city to “go belly-up.”
“I think it’s realistically, not to name-drop, but places like Taylor Township, they’re really struggling right now,” Kobbe said. “Places like that I see somewhere in the future possibly forming an agreement with them like we have on the police side.”
Kobbe reasoned that sort of decision was one that rests in the hands of the mayor’s office and council. Fulkerson noted two new councilmen are coming onboard in January and the city’s government structure is changing as well, which could mean those conversations are jump-started.
“We’re trying to build pathways to make those discussions smoother now,” Kobbe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.