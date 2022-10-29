For Lucas Leventry, being a chef and serving food to customers is more than a career.
It’s his passion and a gift he received from God.
“It’s what I love to do. It’s the gift He gave to me to be self-sufficient,” Leventry said. “I put my passion into my food and put it on the table.”
Leventry is the owner and head chef of The Corner Stone Restaurant at 333 E. Washington St. in New Castle. County and local dignitaries were on hand Thursday for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the restaurant, located in the building that formerly housed Four Brothers Urban Bistro.
Leventry said he has been a man of faith his whole life, but it was the encouraging words of his pastor, the Rev. Keith Burley of Whole Truth Ministries in New Castle, that inspired him to take the next step and open his own restaurant.
“The way he breaks the word down, supports us, and tells us he’s our biggest fan, the Whole Truth Ministries is absolutely amazing,” Leventry said. “That’s been a huge part of this development.”
Leventry also worked closely with Paul Bucciarelli of Forward Lawrence, Jeff Dereume from the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center and Aaron Elliot from Forward Trends to help open the restaurant.
Leventry, a veteran and from Greenville, got his start in the culinary industry by working as a dishwasher at a country club back home, watching and later helping the chef in the kitchen.
From there, his career took off. He first worked in fast food then in chain restaurants all the way up to grill master at both Red Lobster and Applebee’s. Later, he became the head chef at Slippery Rock University, winning a Platinum Chef award there in 2015.
Leventry has worked as a chef manager with multiple senior and independent living facilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
He lived in Kentucky for two years and learned about their food culture before returning to Lawrence County. He and his wife Lea also own L & L Regal Events, a locally-based catering company that creates custom menus. The restaurant will also serve as the new base for the catering business.
“The passion for food, it just excites me,” Leventry said. “When I put something on a plate, it looks beautiful, to see somebody eat it, and they’re satisfied, it’s so gratifying to me.”
Burley said he couldn’t be more proud of Leventry for opening up his restaurant, stating it allows him to be “in his element,” and showcase his talents to the community.
He said Leventry told him he never expected to start his own restaurant, so for The Corner Stone to open is like a “dream come true.
Leventry said The Corner Stone specializes in both barbecue and soul food, mixing different ethnic backgrounds together for the menu.
The menu includes pulled pork and barbecue ribs, bone and boneless wings, baby back ribs, burgers and daily specials.
There will also be a 10 percent discount for veterans and first responders.
He said the restaurant prides itself as a venue where faith, food and family come together, and “Through God, all things are possible.”
The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information is available at thecornerstonebbq.com or by calling (878)-242-0828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.