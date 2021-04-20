Stacy Robinson didn’t just follow the Derek Chauvin trial.
He lived it.
“The same incident struck my family 49 years ago. I was 9 years old at the time but will never forget what it did to all of us,” Robinson said. “Time doesn’t heal a wound like that.”
Robinson, who is head football coach at Union High, is the only Black head coach and athletic director in the county.
Robinson’s brother, Cecil, then 24, was shot by a Beaver Falls police officer on Dec. 15, 1972, after he and three other New Castle residents robbed a Beaver Falls food store.
“The guys saw the police coming and they all ran,” Robinson said. “Cecil was unarmed and went and hid behind a car, but the officer said he made a suspicious move. He shot him in the head.
“I don’t speak of this much and I certainly don’t consider it a badge of courage, but this Derek Chauvin thing brought everything flooding back for me.”
The officer was cleared by the Beaver Falls district attorney a month after the shooting, according to archive stories from the New Castle News.
Robinson said he has regular sit-downs with his sons, Linnell, 30, and Drew, 25, about how to react if pulled over for a traffic stop.
“Oh, I get on my soapbox to discuss this with them,” he said. “They tell me, ‘We know, Dad,’ but I want it to be fresh in their minds. These are perilous times. I tell them, if you get pulled over by police, just be courteous and listen to what they say. Don’t argue. The object is to get home.’ “
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on May 25. He immediately was taken into custody after the jury announced its verdict Tuesday afternoon, and he will be sentenced in coming weeks.
Robinson sad he was pulled over numerous times while doing his former job as district manager with USA Today.
“I knew I did nothing wrong, but I was driving through some affluent neighborhoods and I’m sure they wanted to know what I was doing there,” he said. “No matter how you feel about being mistreated, you need to get past it. Just say, ‘yes, sir’ and move on.”
Robinson said he agrees with the guilty verdicts in the Chauvin case.
“It’s hard to make assumptions from the surface, but it definitely appeared to be excessive force,” he said. “Police officers have a tough job and some are overzealous. I try to put myself in the shoes of both people, but Chauvin’s actions certainly seemed unjustified.”
The jury of 12 included six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial.
“The jury was representative of society,” Robinson added. “We have to believe in our court system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.