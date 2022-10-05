A police pursuit through the city's West Side and into Union Township and back Monday resulted in two crashes, including one that severely damaged a police car.
Two men were arrested and police found a gun and bullet-proof vest inside the suspects' vehicle, according to a police report. A New Castle police canine reportedly helped officers arrest the men by tracking and biting them after they fled into the woods. New Castle police as a result charged Anthony Dwayne Spragling, 20, of Hubbard, Ohio, as the driver of a car in which Kevin Mychael Gardner II, 22, of Dewey Avenue, was a passenger.
City police and Lawrence County Drug Task Force members were conducting surveillance on the city's West Side around 8:20 p.m. Monday night, looking for Gardner who was wanted on multiple warrants by New Castle and other police departments.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said Gardner was wanted because he also failed to show up in court as a material witness in the homicide trial of Connor Farris Henry in August.
The police spotted a car on West Washington Street that Gardner was commonly known to be driving, according to the report. As they tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Spragling, sped up on West Washington Street, where it sideswiped a utility pole near Round Street, causing its left rear tire to flatten.
Despite the flat tire, Spragling reportedly sped up and drove through various Union Township streets, not stopping for stop signs and pulling out into oncoming traffic and weaving in and out of traffic and passing other vehicles, police reported.
The Jeep turned around in a front yard in the 1700 block of Harbor Street and continued east, going head-on toward a patrol vehicle, causing the officer to swerve to avoid being hit, the report said.
During the pursuit, a city police vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle and the officer driving it was treated for injuries at UPMC Jameson Hospital. The vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the crash, according to Salem.
Salem said the other car came through the intersection without stopping when it crashed into the cruiser. The name and information about that driver were unavailable Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the car driven by Spragling continued through Township, leading police back into the city onto Halco Drive in the Grant Street housing project. The car stopped there and drifted into a dumpster, and Spragling and Gardner both jumped out and ran into the nearby woods.
City and Union Township officers deployed the city's police canine, and the dog led them to the suspects and bit Gardner in the buttocks and leg and Spragling twice in the leg before they were arrested. Police said both bites were minor and both men refused treatment.
The officers found a loaded Glock handgun and a bullet-proof vest inside in the car, which police seized alnog with ammunition after they served a search warrant on the Jeep.
Gardner was jailed on outstanding warrants, and additional charges are pending against him in the chase, police reported.
Spragling has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, carrying a gun without a license and other traffic violations. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond. He has since been freed on bail.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.