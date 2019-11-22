Dan Kamin is a bit of an expert on Charlie Chaplin.
Standing in front of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum in the Riverplex, large floor-to-ceiling windows gave a view outside of South Mill Street and, though it wasn’t snowing Thursday night, Kamin got his start in Chaplin fandom looking through “snow.”
Ever the businessman, Chaplin strategically released his films only every few years, making them hard to find.
“Zoom forward to the late 60s, this gave me a big problem. Where was I going to see the films?” Kamin said. “There was only one answer. I had to go to the underground.”
Kamin, speaking to an audience of about 40 seated outside the theater, spoke about his travels to different cities when he was younger trying to find places where he could watch Chaplin’s films — even if they were bootlegged copies. When copying the movies, the bootlegged version often had a whited-out effect — or a snowy look to it.
“It always looked like snow,” Kamin said. “It was still worth it for me, all the trouble, because every Charlie Chaplin film I saw was the best film I’d ever seen.”
Kamin, the author of two books on Chaplin — the famed mustachioed actor from the silent film era — spoke to the audience and demonstrated some of his comedic moves, as well as some magic tricks. During the hour-long presentation, Kamin spoke about the history of film and the role the Warner brothers had in it, including opening their first theater in New Castle.
The event, which was supported by the New Castle Public Library, featured the dedication of a chair to the theater’s museum. At the conclusion of the talk, audience members had the chance to enter the theater to watch “Chaplin,” the 1992 biopic starring Robert Downey Jr. Kamin trained Downey on Chaplin for the role.
