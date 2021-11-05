Charges have been amended and refiled against a man whose pickup truck was hit by a train in September.
Union Township police reported that William John Bostick Jr., 32, of 333 Shaw St. owned the truck involved in the crash that occurred around 1:50 a.m. Sept. 27 on Covert Road at the CSX train tracks.
Bostick is now charged with false insurance claim; in addition to false reports; disrupting, delaying or preventing operation of a train; accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, disorderly conduct; failure to stop and give information and render aid; and failure to notify police of accident.
According to a criminal complaint, the police arrived at the accident scene to find a black pickup truck, unoccupied with the motor running but no keys in the ignition, about 200 yards west of the north side of the tracks. The vehicle’s registration was wedged under the tailgate in the truck bed, and the tailgate had been detached from the train’s impact, the report said.
The train conductor told police that the train operators did not see anyone in the truck when it was hit. Two New Castle officers spotted Bostic walking on West Washington Street near Avon Street, according to the court document. He told them that two men assaulted him and stole his truck, the report said, but he could not provide a location where the assault occurred.
The police reported finding a shoe print in the mud about 10 yards from the accident site, which matched Bostic’s shoe print, the report said.
The train engineer told police he was unable to stop the train in time to avoid hitting the truck.
The police arrested Bostick and he later told them he had parked by the tracks to relieve himself. He told Union officers that he had lied to the city police about having been robbed. He said he was unable to get back to the truck to move it before the train hit it, the complaint states.
Police reported that they subsequently learned Bostic has submitted a false claim for the truck through his insurance agency, and that the company denied his claim.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.