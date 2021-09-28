Union Township police say charges are pending against the driver of a white car that hit a house Saturday in the 1600 block of West Washington Street.
According to a police report, a car driven by Cory Seals of 306 Avalon Drive hit a guard rail before hitting the house, then he drove away from the scene. Police said residents were in the house when they arrived, and its foundation was damaged.
Officers determined that marks at the scene indicated that the car was speeding when it went off the road.
An officer followed the trail of fluids that had leaked from the car, which led them to Seals' address. A white Kia Forte with severe front-end damage was parked there, according to the report.
The police found Seals inside the house. He was taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test. The vehicle was towed.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
