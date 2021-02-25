Charges in shooting near El Rio held for court

A man accused of shooting his passenger in the wrist in a vehicle near El Rio Beach will be prosecuted in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Following a preliminary hearing Wednesday, District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright held all charges for court against Brian Webb, 47, of 503 E. Division St., in the Feb. 14 afternoon shooting of James Jones Sr., 51, of New Castle's Lower East Side. He was defended in court by attorney Michael C. Bonner.
Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney William J. Flannery was the prosecutor.
Webb is charged with criminal attempt at homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of prohibited possession of a gun, propelling missiles into an occupied vehicle and recklessly endangering another person. He remains in the Lawrence County jail on $300,000 bond.
New Castle police reported that Jones showed up around 3:30 p.m. that day at the New Castle police station with a bullet wound in his forearm and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. He had jumped into the Neshannock Creek to escape the gunfire, according to a criminal complaint filed against Webb.
Jones told police Webb shot him while he was seated in a silver Pontiac G6 that Webb was driving in the area of Neshannock Avenue Extension. Webb had gotten out of the car when he shot him, the report said.
Police noted that Webb had pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in 2008, and that he is not allowed to have a gun.
Webb also is facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in a separate case, in which he is accused of assaulting a woman on Dec. 19 and threatening to stab her to death. His preliminary hearing on those charges is scheduled for March 4 in Central Court.
The woman told police that she was playing cards with Webb when he became angry and punched her in the head and ribs repeatedly and grabbed her by the neck. She said he had a steak knife in his hand and threatened to stab her with it and kill her, according to a criminal complaint.
She said that another man at the house stopped Webb from attacking her with the knife, the report said.
