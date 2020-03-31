Union Township police say charges are pending against a Mahoningtown man after his car was demolished and took out a utility pole Friday night.
The accident sent the driver, Raymond Joseph Farone, 38, and his 4-year-old daughter to the hospital with apparent minor injuries, according to a report provided by Union Township police chief Mark Julian.
Farone, of 520 W. Clayton St., was driving north on South Liberty Street near Elmwood Avenue around 7 p.m. when his car crossed the center line and hit a utility pole, severing it, the report said. Farone’s car then rolled multiple times.
The impact knocked out electrical power in that area for several hours.
Pelto said charges against Farone are pending hospital laboratory results.
The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted the police at the scene. Farone’s car was towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.