A state police corporal who reconstructed the scene where Alissa Jones was struck and killed testified that he believes the tractor-trailer driver that hit her and her family's car was distracted.
According to other police testimony in court Wednesday, Robert Hodge admitted three days after the accident that he "might have been driving" the rig in West Pittsburg the night Jones was standing by her car and was struck and killed. The tractor-trailer then kept going and left the scene. One officer testified that he said he didn't remember anything about hitting Jones that night.
Hodge, 47, of 215 Gilmore Road, North Beaver Township, was charged Feb. 14 with accident involving a death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving, providing false reports and driving with a hazardous brake system, plus seven counts of driving with unsafe equipment.
At his preliminary hearing yesterday in the Lawrence County courthouse, Senior District Judge David B. Rishel ruled that all charges against Hodge will be held for trial in the Court of Common Pleas.
Hodge was represented in court by Beaver County attorney Stephen D. Colafella. Arguing the case for the commonwealth was Kara M. Rice, deputy state attorney general.
Rishel ruled that his bond will remain, at $100,000 unsecured, meaning that he is not in custody, but if he fails to show for any of his proceedings, he will be liable for the entire amount. At his arraignment Feb. 14, he was ordered to have no contact with the Jones family.
Jones had just arrived home with members of her family from her graduation in West Virginia the night of June 30, 2019, and was getting items out of her family's Toyota Camry when the rig approached and struck her down, causing severe damage to her car. The truck left the scene, leaving her lying in a pool of blood on the road. Her family members heard the crash and rushed out of the house to find her. She was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where she died from her injuries on July 2.
Court records state that Hodge told police at first that he didn't know who the driver was of the semi that hit the 19-year-old woman in front of 241 Center Ave., in West Pittsburg.
State police Cpl. Gregory Brandt, who reconstructed the accident scene of that night testified Wednesday that he did not believe, based on the evidence he found at the scene, that the accident was the cause of excessive speed.
"I feel the driver was inattentive and that distraction led to this crash," Brandt said.
Rice submitted copies of Jones' autopsy report and death certificate to the courts, which showed she died of blunt force trauma to the head, trunk and extremities.
New Castle police patrolman James Heaney, who responded to the accident, said he reviewed a video from the firehall and contacted a company that he believed owned the rig. He was referred to Hodge, and tried to contact him that night, he said. He said that he talked to Hodge during the night after the accident and Hodge said he would have to check with his drivers to see who was driving. Heaney said that at that time, Hodge did not tell him he was the driver of the truck. Heaney told the court he spoke to Hodge later thatt morning and Hodge told him that none of his drivers reported being on the road then.
He said that on July 2, New Castle police Sgt. Richard Conti notified him he had received more information in the case. He said Hodge had contacted the city police traffic officer that day, and they contacted him and he agreed to go to the police station. Heaney said the police confronted Hodge about the accident information, and he admitted that he was the one who was driving.
He said Hodge provided a detailed route that he had followed, having come from Punxsutawney that night.
"I believe he said he did not remember any accident that night," Heaney testified. He said that when city police detective Branndon Hallowich confronted Hodge about leaving the scene that night, "he agreed he was behind the wheel and that he left the scene."
He testified that Hodge said later that he wanted to contact the Jones family and offer an apology, and Heaney said he would contact the family for him.
Heaney said that when Hodge went to the police station, he was cooperative and told police his 12-year-old son was with him the night of the accident. He consented to give the police his cell phone for a "phone dump," he said.
When questioned about the amount of damage the police observed on Hodge's rig, Heaney said "I would say it was significant."
City police Sgt. Richard E. Conti Jr. testified that said he received a message from Hodge July 2 about the accident, saying he had more information., and that Hodge said, "I think I was driving the vehicle."
He said that the night of the accident, the police looked all over for his truck but he didn't know where Hodge lived.
"We searched all the roads," he said. He said a couple of officers later got a search warrant for the truck and had it impounded.
Colafella told the court that Hodge was pleading not guilty to the offense. He argued that Hodge was cooperative and volunteered information, and said he had no recollection of hitting the Jones' Toyota. He said that when the police initially contacted Hodge, he wasn't aware that it was a fatal situation at that time. He asked the judge to drop charges of reckless and careless driving.
Rice countered that Hodge remembered every detail of the route he took that night to go home, "but he didn't recall this horrific and very serious traffic accident."
The severity of the Toyota's damage speaks for itself, she said, that Hodge was driving in a careless and reckless manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.