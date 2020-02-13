Charges held in St. Marguerite's shooting

A bouncer who worked for the St. Marguerite's Club in Mahoningtown said he saw a man later identified as Allen Williams trying to reload his gun, then leave the building after a gunshot was fired inside the club on Jan. 11.
Arthur Lastoria testified that he was working a security detail at the club that was open after hours, when the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. He said the gunman was walking toward him with the gun as he was leaving the hall.
All charges against the 21-year-old Williams, of 1604 Highland Ave., were held for court Wednesday during his preliminary hearing in Central Court. He is accused of shooting and injuring Maurice Moore, 36, of New Castle inside the banquet room of the social club. Moore was shot once in the right side of his abdomen, and the bullet exited the left side and lodged in his left forearm, according to the police. Moore was treated at a Pittsburgh hospital and released later that day.
St. Marguerite's hall had been a subject of controversy for several weeks when, after a change in management, it was staying open as an after-hours bar until 3 a.m. under its liquor license. Neighbors complained about crowds of people, noise, parking lot disturbances and littering, and the shooting prompted a Jan. 15 meeting between the management, the district attorney, the city police chief and state Liquor Control Enforcement officers.
Testimony at the hearing was that up to 200 people were inside the club the night of the shooting, and on other nights.
As a result of the disturbances, management entered into a signed agreement to close the establishment at midnight. The pact was signed by Ryan Fair as the club president. No further problems have since been reported at the club.
Williams, meanwhile, is in Lawrence County jail as a result of the shooting, facing charges of criminal attempt at criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
District Judge Melissa A. Amodie during his hearing rejected the request of Williams' attorney, Stanley Booker, to lower his bond to $50,000. Williams' bond remains at $100,000, the amount she initially set at his arraignment.
"I set the bond, I evaluated all the factors when I set it, and I'm comfortable with what I set," Amodie affirmed.
Lastoria identified Williams in the courtroom as the man he saw leaving that morning with the gun.
He told the court he heard a gunshot while he was in the banquet area that morning and he looked to his left and saw a man with a smaller black gun in his hand, trying to reload it or fix a jam on it, then the man walked in his direction. He said he was clearing people out of the building and the man put up his hood and Lastoria followed him out the door. He said he did not actually witness the shooting.
Lastoria said he saw another man running away from the banquet area into the bar area, as if he was trying to avoid being shot. He testified that the police later found one shell casing and an unspent round on the floor near the wall in the banquet center. He said he had been standing about 25 feet away when he heard the gunfire.
Lastoria identified Williams in the courtroom as the man with the gun. He said another security guard had identified him as Allen Brown and, while looking on Facebook with the police, they found his picture.
Testimony given by New Castle police Cpl. Fred Buswell was that he learned Brown's real identity by matching his Facebook picture to the picture of Allen Williams in JNET (Pennsylvania's Justice Network) and other online sites.
Buswell said he was working a security detail while on call as a city detective that morning.
"We had to maintain security in the lot because of citizen complaints from the neighbors," he said. He said that around 2:38 a.m. that day, the door of the club "flew open and everyone was running out, and people told me I needed to get inside. I was advised there had been a shooting inside the club."
He said there were "hundreds" of people exiting the building." He said he drew his duty weapon and went inside after notifying other police units of the incident.
After the commotion settled, he talked to Lastoria who told him that the suspect had gone out the door and headed down Liberty Street, Buswell said. He said he found a blood trail from the banquet area to the bar, then to the back door, and he found the spent shell and casing and a ski mask on the floor inside.
Buswell said the other security guard who recognized Williams said he had denied him access to the club earlier that night because he wasn't a member. The guard told him he saw Williams later inside the bar and wasn't sure how he got in, but he decided not to act on it, he said.
When interviewing Moore later, he told the police that he didn't know Williams, that he shot him and ran away.
Meanwhile, another city officer stopped a vehicle speeding north that was en route to UPMC Jameson with the gunshot victim inside.
Also testifying was city police Cpl. Branddon Hallowich, who said he went directly to the hospital when he was called after the shooting. He said Moore told him he was shot in the banquet hall, and that he was standing and saw a muzzle flash and knew he had been shot.
