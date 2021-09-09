A Girard, Ohio, municipal court judge has bound charges over to the Trumbull County courts against a woman accused of running over and killing a Lawrence County corrections officer.
Alexandria Renee Morales, 27, of Hubbard appeared in court Wednesday for her preliminary hearing on multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in connection with the Aug. 27 death of Amanda Markowitz, who was said to have been her wife.
The judge reduced her bond from $150,000 to $50,000 and ordered her to continue to undergo drug testing three times a week, according to court documents. As of Thursday, she remained an inmate in the Trumbull County jail in Ohio.
Liberty Township police in Ohio charged Morales with aggravated vehicular homicide, domestic violence, driving while under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest, in connection with the deadly incident that occurred around 3:15 a.m. outside a house in the 5800 block of Sampson Drive in Liberty Township.
According to reports, Markowitz and Morales, who police said lived together as partners in Hubbard, were drinking at a male friend’s home when Morales tried to leave. An argument ensued between the two women and Markowitz reportedly was standing behind the truck when Morales backed it over her. Markowitz, 34, was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Morales was arrested at the scene.
Markowitz had worked at the Lawrence County jail for 10 years. Her coworkers in her memory have been maintaining a memorial of flowers, notes, pictures and other items in her parking spot.
Corrections officer Melissa Colaluca and another co-worker are collecting monetary donations for Markowitz’s family to help cover her funeral and estate costs. Anyone who wants to donate may do so by a Cash App, Venmo, PayPal or cash. For more information on donating, people may call Colaluca at (724) 730-8897.
