A South Side man is heading to court on firearms and other charges filed against him Friday as the result of a traffic stop on the city's South Side.
Bryan Alston, 39, of the 300 block of East Long Avenue, was arrested after leading New Castle officers on a pursuit.
Police reported that Alston was the driver of a car that fled as the officers tried to pull it over at East Washington and Pearson streets. According to reports, they had been alerted to it by a caller on Superior Street near Cunningham Avenue, who reported seeing a passenger get out of the car with a gun.
As the police tried to stop the vehicle around 12:19 a.m., it sped up, leading them through the city's East and South sides. The driver failed to negotiate a turn at Phillips Street and the vehicle traveled into a yard there and stopped on a fallen tree and the driver got out and ran away, the report said.
The officers saw Alston running between two roads and ordered him onto the ground and they arrested him. They confiscated a brown leather holster from his waistband, according to the report.
A drug-sniffing dog with the police tracked the vehicle's route found two handguns on the ground, one of which had a bullet in the chamber. The police impounded the car.
Alston is charged with two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and one count each of possession of a gun with the manufacturer number altered, carrying a gun without a license, fleeing and eluding police, driving while his license is suspended, reckless and careless driving, stop sign and signal violations and driving without rear lights.
He is in the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond, awaiting trial or adjudication. His preliminary hearing was Thursday in Central Court before District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who held all of his charges for court.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
