All charges against a Lawrence County jail inmate accused of injuring another prisoner and causing a lockdown have been held for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Marc Allen Taylor, 42, of 308 Second St., was in Central Court for his preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Melissa A. Amodie. Following a hearing with two witnesses for the prosecution, she ruled that his charges will stick and be held for trial. He remains in the county jail on a $25,000 bond, and he also is being held on a detainer from a previous parole violation.
Taylor is accused of hitting another inmate, Andre Shontez Lee, 24, of Detroit, in the back of the head with a 16-inch sharp metal rod that he took from an old locker that the inmates were helping to move. The reported assault started a fracas among inmates in his cell block, which resulted in the block being locked down for several days with all of the inmates confined to their cells.
Lee suffered a bleeding cut that required stitches, according to a criminal complaint filed against Taylor. The incident was reported to have occurred on Aug. 17.
Deputy warden Jason Hilton had said at the Lawrence County Prison Board meeting last month that initially, a code yellow was called, meaning there was fighting between two inmates. The fight escalated to the code black when a third inmate joined the fray. Four corrections officers who were on duty responded to the cell block, along with Hilton and warden Brian Covert.
Taylor was represented in court Wednesday by Christopher Lacich of Youngstown, Ohio, a court-appointed defense attorney.
Corrections officer Matthew West, who was on the block that day, testified in detail about what happened when the fight started. Also called to the witness stand was Lawrence County District Attorney detective Thomas Burke, who described how the case was investigated.
Lee also remains in the Lawrence County jail, serving a sentence on a drug trafficking charge.
