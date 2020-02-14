Seven months after a tractor-trailer fatally injured Alissa Jones in front of her family's West Pittsburg home, the man accused of driving the rig is facing charges.
Robert Hodge, 47, of 215 Gilmore Road, North Beaver Township appeared in District Judge Jennifer Nicholson’s courtroom Friday morning where he faced charges stemming from the crash. He was freed on $100,000 unsecured bond.
Friday morning, New Castle police filed charges against Hodge, including accident involving a death, homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. He also faces other related offenses of reckless driving, careless driving, providing false reports, driving with a hazardous brake system and driving with unsafe equipment.
Hodge is accused in a criminal complaint of failing to stop and driving away from the accident that fatally injured Jones.
The complaint filed in the courts also indicates that a 12-year-old was in the truck with him when the accident occurred.
The document states that Hodge, at first, told the police he wasn't the driver of the truck that hit the 19-year-old Jones in front of 241 Center Ave. around 11:12 p.m. June 30, 2019.
She was flown to a Youngstown, Ohio, hospital, where she was in a coma for two days. She died July 2.
