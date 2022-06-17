Criminal charges were filed against a 16-year-old boy in reference to an assault earlier this month near Gaston Park.
The boy is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment.
The charges stem from an incident that orccured around 8 p.m. June 3 near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Addis Street when the 16-year-old boy assaulted another 16-year-old boy.
The victim suffered serious injuries and multiple broken bones. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital and then flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
