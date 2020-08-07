A man who fled from police and crashed into parked cars on Reynolds Street Wednesday morning is facing charges.
New Castle police reported in a criminal complaint that Dante Blackshear, 22, of 1408 E. Washington St. appeared to have been impaired and injured when they questioned him at the accident scene, where his and two other vehicles were demolished. A third car also was damaged but drivable.
According to the court papers, Blackshear was driving a black Mercedes-Benz and turning onto Reynolds Street from South Mill Street around 9:45 a.m. and an officer noticed his rear brake light was not functioning.
The officer tried to pull over his vehicle and it slowed, then continued and accelerated. The officer followed the car with its lights and sirens on, and Blackshear drove through a stop sign on Reynolds Street at Pollock Avenue without slowing down or stopping, the complaint states. His car proceeded across Cunningham Avenue just before he lost control of it and it struck one parked car that collided with two other cars.
Police reported that Blackshear tried to climb through the driver's side window, and police ordered him to the ground, according to the report. Blackshear said he was injured and the police summoned an ambulance.
As Blacksehar was on the road, a bag containing 5.5 grams of suspected marijuana fell from his left front pocket, and he was yelling and belligerent, the report said. The police confiscated $86 in cash from his pocket, and he was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
The police summoned a state police drug recognition expert to the hospital, and the trooper deemed Blackshear was impaired and incapable of driving, the report said. He refused a blood test, and he signed a waiver of release from the hospital so he could go to a hospital in Mercer County. He then said he changed his mind and wanted the hospital to provide medical care for him.
As an officer tried to get him up from a hospital bed, Blackshear said he was in pain and couldn't walk, the complaint states. The officer was reluctant to take him with injuries to the Lawrence County jail.
Blackshear is charged with fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving while his license is suspended and a stop sign violation. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, pending his release from medical care.
Police said Blackshear had suffered a broken collar bone and other injuries.
Blackshear is facing other charges in connection with an incident July 16 at Dollar General in Neshannock Township, when he and Billie Ann Rolle, 33, of Logan Street assaulted a woman over an argument about her shopping cart, according to a criminal complaint. The woman reported that she suffered a severe concussion in the incident. She told police that the two attacked her while she was leaving the store. Blackshear and Rolle each face charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. They were sent summonses to appear in court for their preliminary hearings Sept. 1.
