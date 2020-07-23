A Neshannock Township woman is facing driving under the influence charges following a two-vehicle collision on Highland Avenue in the city of New Castle.
New Castle police have charged Alexandria Noel Burrelli, 24, of Ashberry Lane, in connection with the crash that pushed another vehicle into a tree around 9:25 p.m. July 3 at the intersection of Northview Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday by police, officers arrived to find Burrelli in her stocking feet standing next to the black Hyundai SUV that she had been driving. Police said her car had struck a silver Hyundai sedan driven by Beverly Brophy, no age or address given.
An officer reported finding a bottle of hard cider on the floor of Burrelli's vehicle. She was uninjured, according to the report. Police said she failed field sobriety tests and refused a blood alcohol test. She was released to a family member.
Brophy told police that she suffered a concussion and bruising from the accident.
Burrelli is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, driving at unsafe speed, limitations on passing on the left and driving on the right side of the road. She will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
