The New Castle City Police ￼Department has filed criminal charges as a result of the missing person report filed on June 5th for Amari Wise.
The department's Criminal Investigation Division has filed charges against Connor Henry, 20, with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence and Todd Henry, 47, for criminal conspiracy to commit homicide (after the fact), obstruction of justice, and tampering with evidence￼￼￼.
The New Castle City Police Department is continuing to work with its law enforcement partners who are assisting in this investigation and in locating the defendants.
It also is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to please contact the NCPD at (724) 656-9300 or tips can be left on the police website www.newcastlepd.com.￼
The police department will be releasing more information in reference to this case in the coming days.
The 19-year-old Wise of West Lincoln Avenue was last seen the night of June 5. His mother reported him missing Saturday, and the city police since then have been working to solve the mystery of what happened to him.
On June 8, crowd of nearly 300 protesters had gathered Monday outside of 918 Adams St., where the New Castle police had centered their investigation into Wise’s disappearance. The police served multiple search warrants and gathered evidence and information there, but chief Bobby Salem has not released what evidence was found at the house and garage at that address.
State police helicopters, search and cadaver dogs and drones all have been deployed during the search for Wise.
