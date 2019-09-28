A New Castle man is wanted by police after a report of a gunshot in the city’s downtown turned into a vehicle pursuit that led police into Ohio Tuesday night.
Omar Tmoz Moore, 25, of North Jefferson Street, also is accused of firing a gun at someone near his home, which prompted officers in multiple jurisdictions to try to stop him. He is wanted on a warrant by the New Castle police and charged with criminal attempt at criminal homicide, four kidnapping offenses, aggravated assault, a firearms offense, and counts of fleeing from the police.
Following the gunfire report, an officer spotted Moore’s gold van heading into Union Township, and police in multiple departments chased him into Ohio, where Ohio law enforcement and dogs also joined the pursuit.
According to account from a Union Township officer, the chase ended when Moore, who was wanted on other arrest warrants, drove over a fallen tree and flattened his tire.
He got out of his car and ran into the woods in Coitsville, Ohio, and police chased him on foot but were stopped by a mammoth fallen tree that they could not circumnavigate. As a result, Moore got away.
Police said a woman and her three children were in the van when it stopped. They were questioned, and Moore was identified as the driver.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that they learned that Moore had fired a gun at a man during an argument at his house, and he ordered the woman, who was present there, into her van with her children.
He was driving the van, and the woman told the police she was able to get the gun away from him in the car. She said he released the magazine from the gun and threw the gun out of the window during the pursuit, according to the complaint.
The woman told police that the speedometer during the chase had climbed to about 120 mph, the paperwork states.
