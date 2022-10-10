Charges filed against a Butler Avenue man in a case involving a dispute with his neighbor and reported threats with a gun have been withdrawn.
Shawn Norman Pennachio, 34, had been charged in connection with a reported gun offense and threats against a neighbor late last month, following a disturbance at his apartment. The charges were dropped because the reported victims did not show up for court, according to police Chief Bobby Salem.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.