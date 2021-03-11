'Chaperone' coming into homes

The shows must go on Shenango High School musical director Paul Angelucci calls it the "weekend everything went k…

Neither the audience nor The Man in Chair need to leave home to see "The Drowsy Chaperone."

Shenango High School presents the musical comedy featuring the middle-aged, theater-loving curmudgeon of a lead character, The Man in Chair, March 12-14 via livestream.

Although a few socially distanced auditorium seats will be reserved for cast members' families, there will be no outside ticket sales explained director Paul Angelucci. Instead, patrons will purchase a ticket for the livestream at www.showtix4u.com/events/ShenangoHS_Drama. Tickets are $18.

The Tony Award-winning show tells the story of The Man in Chair who plays the recording of his favorite 1928 Broadway show, "The Drowsy Chaperone." The story comes to life in his apartment as The Man narrates the tale of Janet Van De Graaff, a showgirl who plans to give up her career in order to marry an oil tycoon, Robert Martin.

Janet is the star of "Feldzieg's Follies," and a lot of money is riding on her name to sell the show. Feldzieg enlists Aldolpho, a bumbling Latin Lothario, to seduce Janet and spoil her relationship with Robert while the showgirl's "Drowsy Chaperone" spends most of her time a little tipsy.

Watching from his armchair, The Man inserts his personal footnotes and extensive but trivial knowledge of musical performances and actors.

Story continues below video

Angelucci calls "Drowsy" a quirky show with good comedy and fun music.

For the performances, as well as the production process, Angelucci said students have taken all the necessary precautions. Auditions were recorded with final callbacks done one student at a time. If an actor was in quarantine, they access rehearsals remotely.

"It's a lot different and obviously challenging, but we've been able to overcome. We're spread out over the entire auditorium and always masked at all times," Angelucci said, noting that last year's musical only had one performance.

"We opened the weekend everything went kaflewy," Angelucci said.

"I'm always telling them be safe, be smart, but I'm holding my breath until (the show dates)," he continued. "But even if things were to suddenly change for the worse, at least they got to go through the process. We've gotta make it through the week, and then I'll be a happy man hoping for something somewhat normal next year."

rgendreau@ncnewsonline.com