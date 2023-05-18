Big changes will be coming in the future with how schools are funded in Pennsylvania.
A February Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruling stated the current state school funding system is unconstitutional as it violates a state Constitution rule to provide a “thorough and efficient systems of public schools.”
State Rep. Jesse Topper (R-Bedford) said the judge ruled there has been a discrepancy between the funding given to not only the different size school districts in the state, but the other kind of schools in the state, such as cyber charter schools.
“The court has said it is unconstitutional and you must change it,” Topper said.
Topper, who is the minority chairman of the state House Education Committee, said this means as early as the 2024-25 school year, the amount of funding schools will receive will change, and it will be up to the General Assembly to determine this new funding initiative.
“These conversations will take place soon. These are very, very delicate conversations,” Topper said. “We have to come together.”
Topper was in New Castle on Tuesday with state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) to host a roundtable conference with superintendents and administrative officials from Lawrence and Mercer county school districts.
He spoke on matters that will be discussed in the General Assembly, as well as topics of concern from local officials.
“We need to do everything for the kids,” Topper said.
Topper, who grew up with family members who were educators, said the court ruling, administered by Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, did not list a timeframe for the General Assembly to come up with a new funding program, so the funding program will remain the same for the 2023-24 school year.
However, he feels if a new program isn’t put in place by the 2024-25 budget season, the case will be brought to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which would make a ruling on how the funding should be implemented.
Topper said this court decision is causing schools all across the state to take notice, especially schools that have the majority of their funding coming from the state.
Topper said he and House Education Committee Majority Chairman Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh) will work with the committee to discuss matters like cyber charter reform, school choice, changing standardized testing requirements, the “traditional classroom structure” versus online instruction and teacher shortages.
Regarding shortages, Topper said the teaching field went from having too few openings a few years ago to districts having trouble getting applicants now.
“We need to look at where those shortages are,” Topper said.
Topper said some potential solutions to the shortages can include a scholarship from the state, changing the certificate requirements or a teacher merit pay.
Raymond Omer, the superintendent of the West Middlesex and Reynolds school districts in Mercer County, said another big reason for a lack of teachers is due to controversies surrounding what is being taught in the classroom and the anger that is directed toward them from parents and guardians.
He even talked his daughter out of becoming a teacher for that very reason.
“People are being tired of getting beat up for what they love to do,” Omer said. “The classrooms are the battleground.”
Officials in attendance also talked school safety and funding for positions like school police, counselors and resource officers.
Brown said she introduced legislation that would make it a felony to call in a fake shooter or bomb threat. Officials in attendance said they appreciated the state grant funding that was used for school safety, but said they would like to see that funding be a part of districts’ annual allocation to help with already existing school programs and positions.
For example, Mohawk Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said much of the state grant funding was used to have districts start their own departments or create their own SROs, not to maintain existing ones.
Shenango Superintendent Dr. Joseph McCormick feels unless that the funding comes in annual subsidies, once the grant funding runs out the positions and programs will too.
Omer, Houk and McCormick said the SROs, school police and counseling services have all been great successes and are needed now more than ever.
Shenango Business Manager Lauren Chappell said she would like the parameters for school safety grants to be loosened to allow for districts to use the funding for matters such as paving, roofing and light poles.
Topper said he will take all of the suggestions discussed during the roundtable to Harrisburg.
He believes the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro will work much more closely with the General Assembly in discussing these matters than the administration of former Gov. Tom Wolf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.