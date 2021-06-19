Champs, cuz!

From staff reports
New Castle is a city of state champions once again.
The Red Hurricane baseball team, behind the power pitching of star senior Rocco Bernadina and a balanced offense, came back from an early 3-0 deficit to beat Wyoming, 7-3, in the PIAA Class 4A championship game Friday afternoon at Penn State University. It’s the school’s first state title since its undefeated boys basketball won in 2014.
Bernadina — who struck out 10, allowed five hits and walked three — hit a two-out, two-run double to put New Castle (18-9) up for good at 4-3. Catcher Nick Rodgers batted in two of the team’s three runs in the sixth. Bernadina was pulled with one out in the seventh after meeting his pitch-count limit, but shortstop Anthony Miller took over on the mound and got the final two Wyoming (14-7) outs.
Earlier in the day at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Shenango High’s comeback attempt fell just short in an 8-7 heartbreaker in the Class 2A title game against Schuylkill Haven. The Wildcats dug an early 6-1 deficit, but the offense got in motion with three runs in the fourth inning and a two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.
The Wildcats were down 6-1 to the Hurricanes (25-3) after committing three errors in the second inning, but battled back with three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the bottom of the seventh. Shenango, the WPIAL champion, ends its season at 23-3. The loss is the first in 22 games for the Wildcats, who were coached by first-year skipper Larry Kelly.
For complete details, see Pages C1-C2.
