In the wake of losing its CEO on Monday, the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be looking for a new leader.
The chamber announced in a news release Monday that Alex McCoy, effective immediately, no longer is employed as the leader of the chamber.
The news release does not indicate whether McCoy was terminated from his position or whether he resigned. Attempts to reach McCoy after the announcement were unsuccessful.
His leaving comes a few weeks after the chamber foundation’s chairman, John Cournan, asking Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd to resign as a member after he publicly disagreed with the organizations “Forward Lawrence” economic development initiative. The board then voted to remove Boyd from the chamber’s three boards and appointed Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel in his place.
McCoy was CEO over the Chamber Foundation, the Chamber of Commerce and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. He was the first to oversee the three organizations after they merged under one umbrella in 2017.
Cournan, contacted Tuesday, deferred comment to Randy Silverman, chairman of the chamber board, about McCoy’s departure and the chamber’s future.
Silverman, president at Klafters, Inc., would not comment on reasons for McCoy’s departure.
“While we cannot comment on the separation of Mr. McCoy because of the confidentiality of the matter, we do want to convey our plans as they stand now and going forward,” Silverman said in a phone conversation Wednesday.
“My personal role is about what we will do going forward and to not let external things impact that,” Silverman said.
The chamber is forming a search committee for a new CEO and is in the process of selecting the committee members from its three boards, he explained. “We have to reach out to them and request their participation, and that’s not finalized yet.”
Meanwhile, chamber vice president Kim Koller-Jones will oversee the chamber activities, along with the chamber staff, he said. Linda Nitch, executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., and the corporation’s board chairman Mark Tomaszewski will oversee the corporation’s activities in that organization until an interim or full-time CEO is hired, Silverman said.
Once the search committee is formed and meets, it needs to discuss how it will approach the hiring process, Silverman explained, adding that “one of the charges of the committee will be to determine the search process.”
Aside from the priority of finding a new CEO, the immediate focus will be to work with the staff to ensure the priorities and duties of the chamber of commerce and economic development corporation are being addressed, he said, adding, “I’m looking forward to positive changes.”
It followed back and forth correspondence and requirements between the boards and McCoy to institute a performance evaluation process for him. Those documents recently made their way into the hands of board members and, ultimately, the public.
Among them was a document McCoy wrote to the chamber and economic development boards, appealing his 2020 performance evaluation on Jan. 21 this year.
His appeal took issue with the board’s requiring him to undergo a physical examination, and to the hiring of an executive coach for him “that cost the chamber $7,500 to improve my communication skills.”
McCoy had noted in the appeal he had shared organizational and governance concerns to the foundation board on Sept. 28, 2020, and instead of addressing them, “I was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), (and) provided an unsatisfactory annual review that denied me both a raise and performance bonus. I believe the review process was retaliatory for raising my concerns and meant to send me the clear message that the foundation board was to be in control of both the LCRCC and LCEDC,” he wrote.
He noted that he never signed his 2020 evaluation, because he intended to appeal its conclusion to the LCRCC and LCEDC boards.
“As you read this report, it is important that you remember why we have three (3) separate organizations,” McCoy wrote to the boards. “The LCEDC has liabilities that come due about May of 2026 that the LCEDC may not be able to pay. The community needed a way to move forward with some assurance the investments it was making would not be lost if the LCEDC went bankrupt. That said, we have three organizations that are supposed to be completely autonomous from one another. If the foundation board elects not to respect that, then everyone is at risk of losing their assets to pay the LCEDC’s debts. This is known as Piercing the Corporate Veil.”
His letter contended the agencies’ requirement of him to undergo a physical examination by a board-approved doctor constituted a HIPPA violation “or at least a modification of my employment contract.”
The foundation board had written correspondence to McCoy on Jan. 3 this year, stating the board was requiring him to submit to an annual physical examination with a doctor approved by the board, and upon such examination, that the doctor certify by letter to the board president that such physical examination has been conducted. The memo was from John H. Greenwood, a member of all three boards.
McCoy said in his appeal, “While no one can speak with total confidence as to the contents of another person’s head and or heart, I believe the evaluation process given to me was excessive and meant to be punitive.”
McCoy was hired June 12, 2017, as CEO over the foundation, the chamber and economic development after they were all merged under one umbrella in February that year to become the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce. He was one of 12 applicants for the position and moved with his family to New Castle area from Maryland.
Cournan had served as chairman of the 12-member search committee that chose McCoy for the position.
