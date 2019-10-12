The Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp. is spearheading an initiative to move the county into the future — and is asking the community for insight on how to get there.
Forward Lawrence’s goal is to not only create programs and plans to capitalize on the area’s strengths, but to position it to capture the attention of potential investors, said Alex McCoy, chief executive officer.
Ultimately, that will mean a new era for those who live, work and raise their children here, McCoy said.
“The community has been looking for something different for quite a while,” he said. “The world is changing.”
To move Lawrence County into contention to benefit from that change means taking a proactive and bold approach, McCoy said.
It was a decision supported by not only the organization’s board, but others as well.
“There were some courageous leaders who stepped forward and said, ‘We want something better for our children,’” McCoy said.
The plan centers around hiring a site location consultant to not only look at what Lawrence County has to offer, but to communicate those assets and opportunities to businesses and industries looking for a new location for their enterprises.
It is not just a chance to look at and to catalog the county’s assets, but to actively reach out to those who could change the county’s future by bringing jobs and tax revenue here, McCoy said.
And that means getting an honest evaluation of where the county stands, what it already has to offer and what it needs to do be even more competitive and to be on the radar of those looking for investment opportunities.
“There are people who value what we have here,” he said.
McCoy said that a site location consultant is adept at taking an area’s assets and determining which potential investors’ needs would be best met by locating there.
“Not every industry is a good fit for everyone,” he said.
Telling a community’s story and showcasing its assets is not an easy task, McCoy said.
Neither is finding the best location for your business venture, he added.
“A lot of companies know their business, but they don’t know how to evaluate a location or a workforce.”
Working with a site location consultant will get Lawrence County the connections and the insight it needs to maximize its chance to find an economic development match.
And both are extremely valuable when a county is trying to attract new business investment, said Linda Nitch, the chamber’s director of economic development.
“It gives us credibility,” she said.
Forward Lawrence is just one of the steps the chamber and its board are taking to move the county forward, but they cannot do it alone, McCoy said.
The plan requires that those who lead the different parts of Lawrence County join forces to seek better opportunities for the whole region, not just their piece of the county, McCoy said.
The more united the voice, the more attention the region attracts and the more opportunities that come, Nitch and McCoy said.
But what the chamber’s board members want the community to know is that there is a lot to market to potential investors.
John Cournan, partner with Packer Thomas, said the county’s biggest asset is not just its buildings or access to a major highway system. It is its people.
There is already a strong business community here, he added.
“There are a lot of really good (business people) who care about their people and who have been successful in business,” he said.
And the workforce is just as strong, dedicated and ready to go to work, said board member Jonathan Bruce of Bruce and Merrilees.
“We have always had a really good workforce,” he said.
But in addition, Lawrence County itself has a lot to offer. Neighbors stand together no matter what, Cournan said.
“It is a good community. If you need something, the people in this county support each other in a way that is very unusual,” he said.
McCoy added that realizing just how much the county has to offer is key to the Forward Lawrence initiative.
Lawrence County, he said, is not just a good location for a business. It is a great place to raise a family, with the comforts of a more relaxed, rural life and access to the resources of two major cities, one just 45 minutes away.
“There is so much here or in very close proximity,” he said. “It really is the best of both worlds.”
And that is what John Greenwood, board member, and regional external affairs manager for First Energy, thinks residents ought to remember about Lawrence County.
“You hear without fail that this is a great place to raise kids,” he said.
Greenwood said many of the young professionals of his generation are now thinking less about where they are going on Saturday night and more about where is the best place for their family.
“Our priorities have shifted,” he said. “We have kids now.”
McCoy said that is one of Lawrence County’s major marketing points.
“This is a place where you can get a house for $100,000 or less with a yard, with quality schools,” he said.
And putting those assets into a marketing package that reaches the right people, arranges the community’s assets into an aggregated data package — and showcases the possibilities in Lawrence County will make the pitch to the right investors possible, and ultimately successful, Greenwood added.
But McCoy and the board members want the community to know that Lawrence County’s diversity, its strong communities and its character and people are what make it special.
So, they want all of those parts of the county to have a voice and a say in Forward Lawrence’s vision.
“We want a lot of buy-in,” McCoy said. “We want people to come out and provide their input. We don’t want people to sit at home.”
Getting to this point with Forward Lawrence was an important process, Nitch said.
Making sure the right leadership was in place and that the board was moving forward with a new vision was important before Forward Lawrence could be unveiled to the community.
Now, the goal is make sure the effort speaks for the whole county. And that means listening as well as planning.
“We are ready to get to work,” she said.
And there is a lot to work with, McCoy said.
“I have worked for communities that would be envious of what we have to work with here,” he said.
He said the chamber has already received inquiries from some well-respected and successful site location consultants who are interested in working with the Forward Lawrence project.
All of that means the county is already getting the attention it needs — and deserves, McCoy said.
Now, Forward Lawrence is looking for insight, input and to create a steering committee that includes a mix of public, private and non-profit expertise. Funding partnerships and community input and interest are what will attract the attention of the state and other key economic development partners.
It is about using a multi-pronged approach to reach a common vision that makes it possible for Lawrence County families to prosper and for future generations to be able to return home to a vibrant and growing region.
It is an all for one and one for all approach, the board members said.
“We have to operate as one community and accept that if it goes into one part of the community it benefits the whole,” said board member Justin Bruce of Bruce and Merrilees.
