It might have been in the forties during the morning on Friday, but that didn’t stop a fun and excited energy coming from dance pavilion in Cascade Park.
Residents from all over Lawrence County came out to the return of the annual Challenges FitWalk.
The event, now in its eighth year,was on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
The event allows county residents, age 50 and older, who attend both Challenges: Options on Aging locations in New Castle and Ellwood City, to come together to walk around the park, according to center services director and community relations director Michael Gordon.
“We are really excited. We do it for the people,” Gordon said. “We are excited to have it back after the pandemic.”
“They’re excited to have it back,” Gordon said.
Gordon said the event allows the residents who attend the centers to come together to interact, as they likely have not seen each other much over the last couple years. He also said it allows the residents to reminisce about Cascade Park and their memories there.
Even before the walk started, the energy in those who attended were great, as attendees were laughing, smiling, and talking with each other, with some even dancing to the music being played.
Before the walk, attendees got the chance to warm up and perform line dances with both the Ellwood City and New Castle line dance teams.
“The energy in here has been great,” said Challenges health and wellness coordinator Claire O’Connor. “When they’re excited, we’re excited.”
More than 250 people registered for the event, with staff from both locations attending to help. Those unable to participate in the walk were given the option to take indoor chair exercises.
The event was organized by Challenges, through the Lawrence County Area Agency on Aging, as well as the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and more than 50 sponsors.
Proceeds from the event went towards the centers.
Gordon said anyone interested in Challenges can stop at either location for a tour, stating the centers offer recreational and fitness activities, meals, a computer lab, aide for different senior services, and different events and parties throughout the year.
“This is a great place for seniors to go,” said Challenges volunteer and PA MEDI counselor Brian Hollins. “We can always use volunteers.”
Gordon and Hollins wanted to remind seniors that Medicare enrollment begins on Oct. 15, and that they can sign up for appointments, for free, through Challenges.
