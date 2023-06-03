+5 'Museum' gives glimpse of paper's past Half of the New Castle News’ two-building facility on North Mercer Street is turning 100 this year.

J.Q.L. Roberts would feel right at home.

Learning that he had received a reply to a classified ad he had placed in the New Castle News, the North Hill resident reported to the newspaper’s business office to retrieve it.

That was nearly a century ago, and today, the office looks virtually the same as it did when Roberts entered in 1923.

The building at 27 N. Mercer St. opened that year, making this year its 100th anniversary. Hailed in an News article at that time as “one of the most modern newspaper plants in the country,” the building hosted an open house and dedicate on its first night that attracted “hundreds of New Castle citizens.”

Reporting on the event, The News noted that more than one visitor called the plant “a real credit to the city,” and that “while the business office, finished in the Italian Renaissance style, excited the admiration of the crowd, the mechanical department and the press room, both of which are as modern as it is possible to make, attracted a great deal of attention.”

Though the mechanical department and press room are gone, the business office – with its vaulted arches; ornate plaster ceiling and brass chandelier; walls, counter and stairs of imported Italian marble; and paintings linen murals that depict the history of print communication – looks little different from when it first opened its doors 100 years ago. The lone exception may be the stairs, which are visibly worn in the middle due to a century of foot traffic.

In addition, The News maintains a third-floor room where it has preserved such relics of the past of a linotype machine and other items and tools used in an era when hot lead was an integral part of setting newspaper type.

IMPRESSIONS

The “museum,” as some have come to call it, and the business office not only stand as jewels of the local community, but also of the entire Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. chain, which owns the newspaper.

“Every time I visit the New Castle News, I am struck by the impressive lobby, especially the mural telling the story of print,” CEO Donna Barrett said. “It gives me goosebumps.

“Without question, the lobby of the New Castle News is the most historic and significant in our company. I hope our readers in New Castle can take pride in this community treasure.”

Bill Ketter, CNHI’s senior vice president of news, recalls his first time walking into The News office.

“It struck me as akin to a museum on the history of how print communications have advanced over the centuries …,” he said. “Murals in the high-ceiling, spacious lobby illustrate the evolution of informing the public in print, starting with the ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics to the invention of the printing press in the 15th century to the late 19th century when the invention of the linotype machine mechanized the setting of hot metal type instead of by hand.

“The New Castle News building represents history saved and preserved. I love it.”

About those murals – actually a series of half-circle depictions – they were painted by artist Oskar C. Gross, who had been commissioned to create them.

Born in 1871, Gross studied at the Imperial Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna, learning from the top masters of Europe. According to local historical advocate Audrey Przybylski, his murals won a competition at the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris. He moved to Chicago in 1902 and began painting murals throughout the country, but later switched his focus to painting portraits, according to Pryzybylski.

THE OPENING

While all agree that The News’ lobby has aged well over the years, there is some question as to just how many days that comprises.

A photo that hangs in today’s newsroom shows the business office and includes a hand-lettered notation from The Charles T. Metzler Fine Art Department – which framed it – that the photograph is a “Picture of New Castle News Business Office Taken on the Opening Night, Nov. 23, 1923.”

And yet, according to the Nov. 30, 1923, edition of The New Castle News, the paper’s business office didn’t open its doors to customers until Nov. 28 of that year. However, the office may simply have been the last part of the building to put employees to work. A story in The News’ Nov. 28, 1923, edition noted that while the business office had just opened to the public that morning, other departments housed in the structure already had been “operating normally for several weeks.” The business office opening was delayed, The News reported, because of unresolved interior decorating issues. Those, the Nov. 21 edition reported, were being addressed by decorator Miss A.L. Pierce, who was “putting the finishing touches to the draperies that will hang in the windows and on the mezzanine floor.”

BIG CHANGES

While the ornate business office with its brass fixtures, marble counter and mezzanine office overhead would be easily recognizable to anyone who visited the building in 1923, the rest of the structure would not.

Two retired composing room workers, Jim Brooks and Darrell Hege – both of whom started at The News in the 1950s and once worked its typesetting machines – returned to the building recently and shared the rest of its original layout, which was still in place during their early years of employment.

They noted that the second-floor space currently home to the advertising department and a conference room did not exist before a newer, adjacent building – to which the newsroom and printing press were relocated around 1960 – was erected.

“The (original) press itself took up the first two floors,” Brooks recalled. “It took up the first floor and it went up into the second floor. If you went up the front steps when you went in the front door, (former publisher) Dick Rentz’s office was on the median level. It looked out onto the advertising classified department.”

Now, a 180-degree turn would reveal a hallway flanked by a conference room and a pair of offices that eventually opens up into a room occupied by advertising representatives.

“But then,” Brooks said, “there were windows there that viewed the press. When they took the press out, they put that level in; a whole new level. That floor wasn’t there then.”

The front steps then continued up to the third floor. Now divided into a conference room, “the museum” and other storage space, the level at that time was “wide open,” Brooks said, with at least 10 linotype operators, a teletype room and plate-making operations took place. The newsroom also was situated there.

In the teletype room, Hege recalled, the machine produced a punched tape not unlike a player piano roll

“The girls would put a clothespin on it and hang it up,” he recalled, and then the guy over here (Glenn Fox), he’d run them on the linotype,” said.

Those types of machines were phased out decades ago, with production now done digitally. However, one third-level feature that remains is a wooden floor made of two-by-fours, a safety precaution against the hot lead that at times might spill onto it.

BACK TO THE LOBBY

The awe-inspiring 1923 business office didn’t just preserve itself.

Brooks credited the generations of the Rentz family, who were co-owners and publishers of the paper; especially Richard L. Rentz Sr. – with a concerted effort to maintain it.

“I think in the early ‘80s they had a crew come in and restore all these pictures,” he said of the murals. “I couldn’t tell what they had done, they did such a good job.

“Dick was big on keeping it original. They would clean these doors once a week. Beryl Hall would be out there cleaning that brass, shining it. That’s how Dick (who also had a passion for antique and classic cars) wanted it. He wanted everything to be pristine.”

Efforts such as his weren’t solely to keep up appearances. The building’s well-preserved link to the past, current published Sharon Sorg said, serves as a motivator for the newspaper’s mission.

“The history in this building is a constant reminder of the longevity and importance of what we do,” she said. “Details like the intricate painting in the lobby and the ‘museum’ upstairs that showcase how those before us had to produce a newspaper are priceless.

“It is much easier to tackle what lies ahead when you realize all that was sacrificed to get us here.”

