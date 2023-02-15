The Center for Independent Living is seeking donations of gently used durable medical equipment.
Part of Disability Options Network, the center provides services free of charge to any person with a disability living in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer or Westmoreland counties.
“We are in need of manual wheelchairs, rollators, tub benches, and of course power equipment such as mobility scooters and power wheelchairs,” said Marlene O’Leary, the center's program director. “We make sure these items are in good working condition and then we provide them to those in need, free of charge.”
Last year, the program provided more than 171 pieces of equipment to a total of 147 people at a cost savings of $88,270 to the end user.
“Through grant funding from the TechOWL program through Temple University, our program has some financial assistance to purchase batteries for donated items so we will take donations of items in good condition, even if it needs batteries,” O’Leary said.
The center can accept equipment at any of the three office locations where the CIL operates. Those include 831 Harrison St. in New Castle, 2140 Frankstown Road in Pittsburgh and 15142 US Route 30 No. 155 in Greensburg.
For larger donations, the center might be able to arrange a scheduled pick up of items. Donors will receive a thank you letter that notes the center as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for tax-filing purposes.
If you need a piece of equipment, or have a donation call (724) 652-5144.
