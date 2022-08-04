Apparently, it was worth the wait.
This weekend, Center Presbyterian Church in Shenango Township will celebrate its 200th anniversary, a milestone it actually reached two years ago. However, the observance — like so many other events — was postponed once COVID-19 arrived.
Ultimately, though, the pandemic seems to have been a double-edged sword for a congregation whose founding members apparently included veterans from the War of 1812 who are buried in the adjacent cemetery. Sure, it interrupted plans for a bicentennial observance, not to mention weekly services. But church leaders believe that it also was the genesis of growing attendance and burgeoning offerings.
Reflecting on two centuries of worship and service, Brian Cooper noted that “It says a lot about the resilience of the church, to be able to go through the different times and the different periods — even COVID. But at the same time, we’ve grown a lot during that time.”
Like many churches, Center took to the internet for its services, reaching not only its existing members, Cooper said, but a whole new audience as well.
“It’s amazing how many people responded to it,” he said. “There was a time when we had over 200 followers. It’s allowed us to be a big part in the community and in a lot of people’s lives.”
Norma Henry, a longtime member and Cooper’s mother-in-law, confirmed that “We have had a lot of new people coming here in the last year.”
The Rev. Randy Stringer, the church’s pastor for the last three years, also has seen the growth.
“There’s a whole cadre of people from the last three or four years that just came en masse,” said Stringer, who also serves as pastor at Princeton Memorial Presbyterian. “Some of them haven’t joined, but we haven’t twisted their arm, either, because we’re happy that they’re here.
“And we put the offering plate in the back (of the sanctuary) now, and our offerings have been the best they’ve been in a long time.”
MEMORIES
Driving past the corner of Route 388 and Center Church Road, Center Presbyterian appears as something out of a pastoral print by Currier and Ives. The simplicity of the white frame structure — erected in 1890 — blends with the serenity of a well-manicured country cemetery to create the atmosphere of an American era that has slipped away.
“I hear from guest ministers all the time: ‘It reminds me of the little church I grew up in,’” Cooper said. “I’m sure there’s that with a lot of people as they go through. I think we do a nice job keeping the facilities up and making them attractive, but to me, it’s still the people. They are warm and inviting.”
Founded in 1820 and known initially as Big Meadows while members worshipped in a tent, the congregation would go on to erect a building on the same site in the 1830s, and another in 1849. The current church went up in 1890, with a Sunday school wing built in 1956 and a basement added in 1960.
A former 19th century manse across the road from the church still stands and remains owned by the church today, albeit as a rental property.
A lot of memories come intertwined with the history.
“I remember such good times from youth group,” Henry said. “We had a large youth group, and we would go places like Idora Park, have scavenger hunts, mystery dinners. I was baptized here, and my kids were baptized here.”
She also recalled her mother being part of a quilting group.
Cooper, Laurel High School’s head football coach, recalled his early years in the congregation.
“Me being so sports-oriented, when I first started coming here, the softball team was undefeated for years, and that was a big thing,” he said.
And not all the traditions have transitioned to mere memories. There’s still the making of apple butter each fall, an annual strawberry social, an actual Sunday morning choir during the fall and winter months and a traditional Vacation Bible School each summer.
CHANGING, GROWING
Still, while the solidarity of its past remains as Center’s foundation, the church also continues to build on it.
“We’ve never been complacent,” Cooper said. “We’ve always tried to reach out in different ways and grow that way.”
Technology, of course, is one of those ways, not only through the internet but with three overhead projection units that enhance Sunday services. and speaking of Sunday services, each month one of them takes place outdoors.
“We’re changing traditions there,” Cooper said. “There have been some nice turnouts; those are easily our bigger Sundays. One Sunday we did a pie Sunday; everyone brings a pie. We had people bringing pizza pies, apple pies, cherry pies – we probably had 80 people here that day.
“So we have a lot of the great traditional things the church provides, but by the same token, we’re doing some different things, too, that are nice traditions. We always have a fall party with a hayride. Just sitting around the fire and cooking hotdogs and marshmallows is a great opportunity for fellowship.”
Center, though, does not rely on special events in order to bring others into the fold.
“It’s people asking people,” Henry said. “The two ladies who sit with me, I kept after them for three weeks: ‘Why don’t you come?’ They did, and they like it. People are friendly, and they’ve kept coming back.”
Cooper, too, noted that one of the more recent couples to join the congregation are people he worked with, and ones he knew were looking for a church.
“To me,” he said, “it’s just a willingness to ask people, and listening for the opportunities to invite them.”
And when they arrive, Stringer said, they find that Center checks all the boxes.
“People now are looking for a church that has two things,” he said. “Do they have people who love them, and do they preach the Bible? Those two things — how do you improve on them?”
