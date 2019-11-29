The U.S. Census 2020 is looking for people who are willing to work and help with the count.
In Lawrence County, people are needed in the New Wilmington, New Castle and Slippery Rock township areas, according to Katherine David, partnership specialist with the census who conducted a training session Monday.
The starting pay for the workers is $16 per hour, and the jobs are temporary, she said. Workers will be paid weekly and will receive mileage. They can work up to 38 hours per week, she said.
The workers must be 18 or older, be subject to background checks and be U.S. citizens.
In order to apply, interested persons can go to www.2020census.gov/jobs.
David explained that hiring will be done in December for people to work on gathering data from groups such as nursing homes and schools.
“If you apply now — we tell people they’re better off — you’ll be ahead in the game before people who apply after you,” David said.
A recruiting assistant will be located at the Lawrence County CareerLink to assist with applications from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, and 19. The Census also is considering hosting a table at the CareerLink’s job fair in January, David said.
