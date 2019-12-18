CEMEX's Wampm Cement Plant is expected to reopen.
The Lawrence County commissioners on Tuesday read letters from Power Engineers of Columbia, Maryland, notifying the county that CEMEX is submitting a Plan Approval Application to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection air quality program for the reactivation of CEMEX plant at 2001 Portland Park, Wampum.
According to the letter, "the reactivation project includes installing and operating a new, modern, 5-stage kiln with state-of-the-art emissions controls, a new clinker cooler and various ancillary equipment; and the conversion of an existing raw mill to a coal mill. Various existing material handling storage and ancillary equipment will be refurbished for use. The facility's three existing long, dry kilns will be dismantled and removed from the facility."
The letter notes that under requirements of the Environmental Protection-Air Resources, CEMEX must notify the county and Wampum borough that it has submitted a plan approval application and provide both with the opportunity to comment on the application.
The letter notes a 30-day comment period. Comments must be submitted in writing to DEP and sent to David G. Balog, PE, New Source Review Section Chief of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Northwest Regional Office, 230 Chestnut St., Meadville.
The second letter, signed by project manager John P. Schmelzle of Power Engineers, notifies the commissioners and Shenango and Wayne townships that an application has been sent to DEP Air Quality Program regarding the installation and operation of limestone crushing operations at CEMEX's Wampum Quarry, which is located in both municipalities.
According to the letter, the project includes refurbishing the existing crusher building, dismantling and removing the existing crusher system equipment and installing and operating a new crusher system which includes crushers, a conveyor system, dust collectors and other equipment.
According to the letter, the existing loading silo will be used for loading crushed limestone into trucks for transportation.
The municipalities are given a 30-day comment period.
The commissioners said they had not known of plans to restart the cement plant but were pleased to hear it.
"This sounds like great economic news for Lawrence County," said commissioner Dan Vogler.
CEMEX Construction Materials Atlantic LLC, closed in 2010.
Efforts to reach Walker Robinson, CEMEX manager of communications were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.