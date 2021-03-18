The owners of the cement company property in Wampum are seeking a reduction of the assessed value of a site once occupied by a thriving industry.
Crescent Stone Co. of West Palm Beach, Florida, also known as Cemex, has petitioned the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, appealing a Nov. 13 determination of the Lawrence County Board of Assessment appeals that denies their request for a lowered assessed value.
Thus, the taxation of the property that lies within Wampum Borough and the Mohawk Area School District will remain the same this year, pending outcome of the court case. The amounts the company is to pay in taxes this year with the existing assessed value are $35,235 to Wampum Borough, $112,517 to the Mohawk Area School District and $65,060 to the county.
According to court records, the current assessed value of the cement company property is $7,830,000. That includes an assessment of $448,500 for the land and $7,381,500 for the existing 20 to 25 buildings, including silos and 98 acres of industrial property, according to assessment records.
Attorneys representing Crescent Stone Co. filed a petition Dec. 4 in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, contesting the assessment appeals board decision.
Because the matter is in litigation, county assessor J.R. Hardester would not say how much of a reduction in assessed value the firm is seeking, nor does it state the amount in the court filing.
The county commissioners at their public meeting Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to hire White Realty Advisors LLC of Pittsburgh to conduct a formal appraisal of the former cement plant and acreage located within Wampum Borough, in preparation for future court hearings.
The Mohawk school board and the Wampum Borough Council both had approved the appraisal firm's hiring at their meetings earlier this month, at a total cost of $8,000, to be split among the three taxing bodies.
Hardester informed the commissioners at their meeting that his office, working with the governing bodies, sought four proposals for the appraisal service, which also would include one day of professional testimony in court. It received two proposals in return, one of which was White's.
Hardester told the commissioners that the county's share of the cost to pay the firm will be $2,400.
"These types of properties are few and far between, especially with this one being a white elephant," Hardester told the commissioners.
He said after the meeting that the property is still being used as a seasonal truck-in, truck-out terminal, but it no longer is producing cement or other materials. He said the company in seeking a lower assessment is citing deteriorating buildings and claiming the property no longer is worth the market value of what it is paying taxes on.
Hardester said in the public meeting that there are not many county assessors who have experience in appraising industrial properties, and White's professional expertise is needed.
"Mr. (James) White has a reputation throughout the state of knowing industrial properties like the back of his hand," Hardester said, adding that the borough and the school district chose him.
Attorney David Schneider of Princeton, New Jersey, who filed the assessment appeal on behalf of Crescent Stone Company, declined comment Tuesday on the status of the company, because the matter is in court.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd pointed out that a reduction in the tax assessment "has the potential to absolutely kill Wampum Borough in terms of its ability to generate revenue to fund its services.
"To that end, I think it's extraordinarily important that we take a very hard look look at this property, and do our due diligence," he said. "If that cost's the county $2,400, I'm more than OK with that to try to safeguard Wampum's fiscal future."
