There’s a chance that the proposed construction of a 5G cell tower on New Castle Area School District property is not dead.
The company asking for permission to build the structure has 30 days to file an appeal from the date council issues its written findings of fact on its rejection of the proposal.
New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, an affiliate of AT&T, wants to build on George Washington Intermediate School property, at the corner of North Mercer Street and Euclid Avenue.
To build, the company needs a conditional use approval from the city because of zoning restrictions. City council rejected the request in a 5-0 vote Feb. 13, after a Jan. 21 public hearing.
Administrators supported the request because the company, through a lease agreement, would have paid rent to the district of $24,000 the first year, which would go into the district’s general fund budget. In future years, that amount would increase by 2 percent a year. The lease as proposed would automatically have renewed for four additional five-year terms.
The district already has three other cell towers on top of the intermediate school, which generate nearly $53,000 a year. They are owned by Verizon, Spring and MD7.
The proposed AT&T tower was to have been built independent of the building but on its property, which is in an R-1 low-density residential zone of the city. The company proposes to build the tower with antennas on top, plus a radio equipment cabinet, a backup generator and a fenced-in compound.
Assistant city solicitor Jonathan Miller at council’s Feb. 13 meeting presented findings of fact that recommended the conditional use, if approved, would have included these conditions: that it have a self-supporting triangular structure in a specific location with a maximum height of 80 feet, that it be surrounded not only by fencing but by vegetation and shrubbery to limit visibility and noise, that there be no lights on the tower except for those required by Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission and that the application comply with all federal permitting and regulations.
The written findings of fact and conclusions of law issued by the city concluded that the proposed use met the definition of a communications tower under the city zoning ordinance, and approval of the proposed use was recommended, subject to the conditions that Miller detailed at the meeting.
Ed Block, who represented New Cingular Wireless PC, LLC at the public hearing said in a phone conversation Wednesday that he had just learned about council’s decision, but that he had not received the findings of fact issued by the city. He said he does not know yet whether his company’s legal department will appeal the denial.
School solicitor Charles Sapienza assured the school board at its meeting Monday that if AT&T files an appeal, the school district will join in the lawsuit on the company’s behalf to contest the decision.
He told the board that he has reached out to AT&T/New Cingular Wireless about “going to the next level,” which would be an appeal in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
“Obviously, we don’t have the lease,” he said, so the district cannot pursue the challenge. But should the company file an appeal, the school district, with the board’s approval, would file a petition to intervene in the appeal on the company’s behalf, he said.
Smith detailed the reasons why council voted down the measure in an email Tuesday.
“The cell phone tower brought out so many residents,” he said. “It became very (clear) that the neighborhood was very passionate against the proposed cell phone tower, not only at the meetings.”
Smith said he and other members o the council received communications outside the meeting, too.
“We kind of have to listen to what the people want,” he said. “We had so many people at meetings and outside of meetings that were adamantly opposed (to it).”
He said the possibility of funding for the school district did not have any role in his decision.
“We’ve had a good working relationship with the school board,” he said, noting that none of the school board members came forth in support of the project at the Jan. 21 public hearing.
The school board was convening for its own regular public meeting that night. Sapienza attended the hearing on the board’s behalf.
Sapienza said Wednesday that he hopes the company will appeal the city’s decision in court.
“We want it to happen,” he said of the cell tower construction. “I hope they want to pursue it.”
