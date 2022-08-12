There’s no danger of Glen Brunken becoming extinct.
Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Dinosaurs didn’t read, look what happened,” the 5-year-old read his 5,000th book last week.
The son of Slippery Rock residents Alex McNeill, a New Castle native, and her husband Bill Brunken, Glen expanded on the feat he completed two years ago when he finished the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge.
For Glen, kindergarten starts Aug. 24 at Slippery Rock Elementary.
“He enjoyed the first thousand, so we thought, why not try for two thousand and we just kept going. Five thousand seemed like a far-off goal at the time, but we hit it,” McNeill said adding that the family has completed the “extreme edition” of the challenge by reading 5,000 different books. The tally doesn’t include the favorites Glen has read again and again.
“There’s some of his dinosaur books he’s read 30 times,” McNeill said, explaining that they take time to discuss the books after reading.
For his 5,000th edition, Glen and his mom chose “Even Superheroes Make Mistakes,” which she read to him last week at the New Castle Public Library. They then donated the fanciful story by Shelly Becker to the library.
But that’s not the end of the celebration. From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, the family will host a Celebrate Reading event at the library complete with story times, crafts and snacks. The event, which is open to the public, will also have information about the library and the 1,000 Book Challenge.
“We’re proud of him and wanted to celebrate his accomplishment and we’re so thankful for the programs (at the New Castle Public Library). They’ve been so supportive,” McNeill said, adding, “Of course, it’s a little nostalgic for me. I remember coming to story time here as a child.”
Sharon Savage, the library’s youth services manager, is also impressed by Glen and his family.
“It makes the day brighter to see families encouraged by the library’s programs,” she said. “It shows the value of the public library.”
While McNeill said the family plans to continue reading as much as possible, they’ll stop counting.
For his part, Glen hopes to read more silly books along with volumes about dinosaurs and superheroes. McNeill, who asked for books not cards at her baby shower, also makes sure Glen gets stories about people of different cultures, religions and races.
While Glen isn’t technically reading yet, he proudly notes he is learning his fifth group of sight words. He also likes doing puzzles, swimming and playing t-ball.
When he grows up, he wants to be an astronaut, a paleontologist who discovers a new dinosaur and work at McDonald’s so he can make sure kids get the best Happy Meal toys.
And, he may write a few books about those adventures, too.
