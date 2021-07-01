Celebration of Champions brings together teams, individuals

From staff reports
Lawrence County athletes achieved unprecedented success during the 2020-21 school year.
And Thursday was a night to celebrate. The Celebration of Champions brought together individual and team district and state champions to Cascade Park for a one-night event honoring success during a year of uncertainty.
Individuals and teams were introduced by master of ceremonies Jordon Rooney. The athletes then had their photos taken by Clark Studios and earned applause from the crowd of hundreds. In addition to the celebrations on the train station stage, food and other vendors were on hand while a fireworks display ended the night's celebration.
For more coverage, see Page B1.
