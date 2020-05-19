BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
New Castle’s Citywide Development Corporation (CDC) appointed three city residents to serve on the board during their Monday meeting after the board saw a wave of resignations in recent months.
Pat Amabile, president of the Downtown Business Association and owner of Shipping Depot+, Shawn Anderson, the city’s community and economic development coordinator and Robert Lyles, a member of the New Castle Area School Board, were appointed. They join Stan Magusiak, Mark Panella, Dale Turner, Angie Urban, Stephanie Dean and Mark Kauffman as members.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson, who served as chairman, was the first to resign in early March citing impressions from others that he was using the CDC to benefit himself. He also wanted to focus on his business.
“Anything I ever did was for the betterment for the City of New Castle,” Fulkerson said before resigning. “If I offend people, I apologize. I’m a doer. Any time I made a comment that I was going to do something to a building, I did it. Come hell or high water, and I didn’t ask for a hand out. I borrowed money from the city just like any other businessman has the opportunity to do so.”
Following Fulkerson’s resignation, the board called for interested community members to submit their résumés to Anderson.
Board members Tim May and Bill Panella submitted their resignations in writing soon after Fulkerson.
Dean will be also resigning from the board once Frye makes a nomination and the nomination is approved by New Castle City Council.
Frye explained during Monday’s meeting applications for the vacancies had been accepted and interviews had been conducted in order to make a list of the three best candidates to be nominated.
When nominations opened, Kauffman nominated Amabile, who was not one of the three.
“Pat has a downtown business, and he’s also the president of the Downtown Business Association,” Kauffman said. “He’s a brilliant man and has a real heart for the city. I think he’d be a great asset to this board.”
Amabile was appointed by a 3 to 2 vote. Dean and Magusiak voted no because Amabile was not one of the three people the board had discussed nominating. Urban was absent from the meeting.
After the vote, Frye voiced his confusion.
“All that work that we did previously with all the résumés and meeting with folks, that doesn’t matter now?” asked Frye. “Just anybody can shoot anything out? We did have a lot of meetings about who we’re nominating, and nothing against Pat Amabile, he just wasn’t a part of the conversation,” he continued.
Dean nominated Anderson, who was also not one of the three.
“The problem with nominating Shawn is that Shawn works for the mayor,” said Gormley. “So it would have to be approved by city council.”
Grass disagreed by saying an approval by city council is only needed for the mayor’s nomination and Anderson’s nomination was a board appointment.
Previously, Frye nominated Anderson as well as David Richards of the New Castle Area Transit Authority to serve on the board. Both nominations failed due to a lack of motion during council’s May 7 meeting.
Gormely noted Anderson is still a city employee and that it was “a fine line.”
“Here’s my point, Cindy, and I’ll be blunt about it,” said Dean. “If council wants, if they want an appointment, how are you going to get a city employee on this board then? Because if you’re only letting the mayor appoint one person and city council has to approve it, and they’re (city council) going to insist that it’s one of them, you’re going to have no city employees left on this board.”
Councilman Bryan Cameron, Frye said, expressed interest in serving on the board, but had a timing conflict with his job.
Gormley read from the board’s bylaws that state the mayor is allowed up to three appointments and others must be from the school district, the business community or from agencies creating community and economic development opportunities.
Anderson was appointed by a 3 to 2 vote. Turner and Magusiak voted no.
Anderson nominated Lyles, who was one of the three previously chosen.
He was unanimously appointed.
Of the two remaining individuals on the prepared list, a tie in voting caused the nomination to fail while the other’s nomination failed to receive a second.
The board almost lacked a quorum for the second time this month. A meeting held on May 12 failed to have enough members present to conduct any voting.
Since the board only had six members prior to nominations, the attendance of five members was sufficient for a vote.
The board agreed to delay electing officers until they know whether Anderson’s appointment to the board is allowed under their bylaws. Ted Saad, the city’s solicitor, will evaluate the bylaws.
