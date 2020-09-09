New Castle’s Citywide Development Corporation chairman Dale Turner notified the board Tuesday that an application for the Special Program Priorities tax credit program had been filed with the Department of Community and Economic Development.
SPP focuses on projects in distressed communities and offers up to a 75 percent tax credit for one year projects.
The board submitted an application for $60,000 to target blight remediation for Lower North Hill and West Side homes. The board’s goals include helping homeowners become up-to-date on their taxes and insurance in order for homeowners to apply for housing assistance programs intended to remove blight.
CDC’s goal is to have at least 75 households reviewed and assist 40 homeowners in applying for housing programs.
If granted, the board would work with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership in program delivery.
The application includes $6,000 for the CDC for insurance, accounting services and to monitor to review files and verify LCCAP work for the board, complete a review for the program (since this is a pilot project) and complete the closeout for the application.
LCCAP would receive $54,000 to provide services, pay debts — insurance of tax for homeowners — and case management.
Upon completion of the first phase, the board will look to move this into a longer-term project benefiting all city neighborhoods.
During the treasurer’s report, interim treasurer Stan Magusiak noted $395 had been expended to pay for a phone call with a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm called ReCast City LLC.
The approved a motion at their meeting last month to pursue the first phase of their services which is an hour-and-a-half Zoom call.
The firm focuses on bringing small-scale manufacturing businesses to downtown.
The call has tentatively been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 29.
Due to the lack of a quorum, the board was unable to accept the resignation of board member Dr. Mark Kauffman.
Kauffman was appointed to serve as vice chairman during CDC’s June 9 meeting. He was to serve until April 2022.
A nomination committee will be formed to interview and propose a potential replacement member. The vice-chairman position will also need to be filled.
Log In
