New Castle's Citywide Development Corporation agreed to approach city council about applying for grant money to fund a four-month study targeting downtown and small-scale manufacturing.
"The Act 47 plan and the Act 47 team are really supportive of advancing any initiatives that go towards making the CDC a stronger agency that can support economic development in the future," said Debby Grass of the city's Act 47 recovery team.
In August, CDC agreed to hire consulting firm ReCast City LLC in order to complete the first phase of the consulting service by booking a “ReCast Spark” meeting with Ilana Preuss, its founder and chief executive officer.
In late September, the board paid $395 to meet with Preuss over Zoom for an hour-and-a-half to discuss what makes New Castle different and where small-scale manufacturing fits into the city.
"It was pretty interesting," chairman Dale Turner said.
"The lady was very, very knowledgable," treasurer Stan Magusiak said. "Obviously she knew what she was doing and where she was going."
During its meeting Tuesday, the board members discussed pursing the next tier called "ReCast Boost," which costs $25,000. Mayor Chris Frye explained that although the theme of the study would be a new topic for the city, it would lack an active implementation initiative and pathways to funding to spark implementation.
"We don't want just to start another plan without having knowledge or information on how to implement it," Frye said.
CDC agreed to approach city council about applying for grant money.
According to ReCast's website, during "ReCast Boost," it will work with the city to understand what's limiting downtown businesses and investment during a four-month onsite work "to fix policies, launch new programs and create new real estate potential."
Frye said he didn't think pursuing Boost was bad idea and pursuing small-scale manufacturing would a new niche. Terri Cunkle, a local government specialist with the Department of Community and Economic Development, asked the board if they wanted to purse Boost and ask the city to apply for an Act 47 grant to help fund it.
In other action, the board approved Dr. Mark Kauffman's resignation as a board member and vice chairman. Board member Angie Urban was nominated and appointed to fill the vice chair vacancy. The board's executive committee will now meet to determine a list of community members who may be interested in serving.
