New Castle's Citywide Development Corporation received $45,000 to reduce blight and help homeowners obtain assistance for housing repairs.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf approved $36 million in funding for 214 community revitalization projects through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). CDC submitted an application in late August for the Special Program Priorities tax credit program, which focuses on projects in distressed communities and offers up to a 75 percent tax credit for one year projects.
"Needless to say, I am extremely grateful for the CDC to have been awarded these credits," board president Dale Turner said. "It was one of my goals upon taking over the CDC in late spring to get a win for the city this calendar year. We are ready to get to work and help people."
The board submitted the application for $60,000 targeting blight remediation for Lower North Hill and West Side homes. The board’s goals include helping homeowners become up-to-date on their taxes and insurance in order for homeowners to apply for housing assistance programs intended to remove blight.
CDC’s goal is to have at least 75 households reviewed and assist 40 homeowners in applying for housing programs.
Lawrence County Community Action Partnership will work with CDC in program delivery. The ext steps include sitting down with LCCAP over the next few weeks to map out the final details, Turner said.
"We are looking to hit the ground running first quarter 2021," Turner said.
Upon completion of the first phase, the board intends to look into a longer-term project for all city neighborhoods.
"Given the challenges provided by COVID-19, this was no easy task," Turner said.
Turner thanked Mayor Chris Frye, former CDC consultant Cindy Gormley as well as application partners First National Bank and Holistic Industries, a Maryland-based medical marijuana company which opened an Industrial Street grow facility in 2018.
"I would like to commend both Holistic Industries and First National Bank for their commitment and dedication to our city," Frye said. "This injection of capital into our community supports our on-going efforts to jumpstart our local economy."
In exchange for tax credits, the program encourages capital donations from private sector investors.
According to the NAP website, 38.8 percent of homes in the City of New Castle have a value of less than $54,000 and 46.9 percent have a value between $54,001 and $109,000.
The median income in New Castle is $31,044 and $56,95 in Pennsylvania and there are pockets of poverty as high as 56 percent.
"Many homeowners cannot afford insurance or in some cases taxes," the report reads. "Due to this, some homeowners find themselves ineligible for programs such as weatherization, HOMEs or other programs."
