CDC appoints new member

New Castle's Citywide Development Corporation appointed Katie Seminara-DeToro of Pizza Joes to fill a six-month board vacancy during a meeting last Tuesday.
Seminara-DeToro replaces Dr. Mark Kauffman of Butz Flowers and Jubilee Ministries, who resigned from the board in September. Kauffman also served as the vice chair, and board member Angie Urban of New Visions for Lawrence County was appointed to his position.
"Katie's experience in marketing and development will be essential as we work together to change the course of New Castle's future," board president Dale Turner said. "Needless to say, we are excited to have Katie join our board."
Upon Kauffman's resignation, Turner explained, an executive committee comprised of board members met to discuss potential replacements including people from such industries as real estate, nonprofits, marketing and construction.
"Though many were extremely qualified, the board felt that Katie’s skills and abilities are exactly what the CDC needs as we move into our next phase of growth," Turner said. "She is an outstanding representative of young leaders who have a stake in New Castles survival and growth."
Seminara-DeToro graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland and has been the chief marketing officer for Classi-Co Foods, the parent company of Pizza Joes, for four years.
Turner expounded upon Seminara-DeToro's qualifications by referencing her participation in community and economic development in the Youngstown area as well serving on several boards, including as president of the Mahoning Valley Young Professionals for four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.