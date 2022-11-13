Could a community college branch campus come into the heart of downtown New Castle?
During Thursday’s city council meeting, a formal presentation was made about placing a satellite campus of the Community College of Beaver County into The Confluence building at 214 E. Washington St.
This proposal has been three years in the works with planning being done by the city, the college and the Lawrence County commissioners.
“It would help to provide support to the residents of Lawrence County and make it (education) accessible and affordable, and have a variety of educational opportunities to be available,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said.
Spielvogel said after she was elected commissioner, she was approached by CCBC professor Angela Albanese about CCBC’s willingness to locate a campus in Lawrence County.
This led to her and Commissioners Morgan Boyd and Dan Vogler to tour the main CCBC campus in Center Township, Beaver County in February 2020.
“While we were there, we learned of the innovative work that’s being done there, how they have empowered the students to take on lifelong learning goals, that they want to find pathways for family-sustaining careers,” Spielvogel said. “We also discussed how CCBC could serve Lawrence County in the future.”
Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, planning was halted for 18 months. Talks resumed in July 2021, when Boyd and Mayor Chris Frye organized a tour for CCBC officials about possible locations.
Spielvogel and Frye said The Confluence is an ideal place, as it is in the heart of the county seat of New Castle with foot and vehicle traffic.
Frye said the city and county have been working with different local workforce and educational institutions on this project.
He said having a branch campus in New Castle would be a great benefit for students all across Lawrence County, as it would help with workforce development and education, with Spielvogel noting it would help keep younger residents in the county and work in the county.
“As a father of two kids in 12th and 11th grade, I know this goes across the entire county,” Frye said. “The focus on getting students an education. The need is out there.”
Frye said county students would not have to travel far to get some college credits, or an associate’s degree.
He said CCBC is asking for a three-year commitment, which would cost $100,000 a year for three years.
Spielvogel said the county would be willing to help with the financial support. She and Frye said it is CCBC’s hope to be fully self-sufficient within three years.
“We’re really grateful and honored for CCBC to be considered the educational provider for Lawrence County and the City of New Castle,” said Shelly Moore, CCBC video president of academic affairs and provost. “Our focus would really be on pathways, and working with industries to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the community.”
Added Moore: “Our goal as a community college is always to provide meaningful opportunities that will lead to family-sustaining wages, and helping people to get into the job market quickly, and hopefully stay in the community.”
Moore said CCBC could provide programs in fields such as criminal justice, health care and education, as well as its robotics and artificial intelligence programs.
“I’m very excited about this. We’re always talking about bringing foot traffic downtown,” Council President Maryanne Gavrile said. “Having a community college downtown would bring foot traffic.”
