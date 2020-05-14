The cause of a fire that ripped through a Shenango Township house Wednesday night is under investigation.
Shenango Area Fire District firefighters were called around 11 p.m. to 2019 Pennsylvania Avenue to find the house engulfed in flames. The New Castle Fire Department arrived seconds before Shenango's trucks and the roof already had collapsed, according to Shenango assistant chief Brandon Rishel.
Neighbors reported that the house was unoccupied and was under renovation, and the flames were leaping 80 feet in the air.
The volunteer fire departments of Taylor and Slippery Rock townships provided additional mutual aid.
"There's nothing left there," Rishel said, adding that the Shenango Area Fire District was called back there around 4 a.m. for a small rekindle.
Rishel said the fire damaged the siding on a neighboring house, but it was limited to the outside.
The state police fire marshal went to the scene Thursday morning to investigate a possible cause.
No injuries were reported.
