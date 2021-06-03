From staff reports
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Wednesday won’t be a day Lawrence County baseball fans forget for a long time.
The Shenango and New Castle teams both used dominant pitching performances from their star aces to each claim their schools’ first WPIAL championships at Wild Things Park. In the afternoon opener, Shenango’s Shane Cato silenced Seton LaSalle’s potent offense and limited the Rebels to just one run while Gabe Yanssens broke a scoreless tie with a two-run, two-out single in the sixth inning to lead the Wildcats to a 2-1 Class 2A win.
With the lights on and rain falling in the Class 4A nightcap, New Castle’s Rocco Bernadina gave up only one hit as the Red Hurricane stormed its way to blanking top seed Montour, 5-0.
In softball championship game action Wednesday from California University of Pennsylvania, Union and Ellwood City fell in Class 1A and 3A action, respectively.
For more coverage, see Pages B1-B2.
