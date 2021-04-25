There are still some details that must be worked out regarding the pending partnership between Holy Spirit Academy and Kennedy Catholic schools.

Transportation is one.

When Holy Spirit closes its doors and sends its students to Kennedy with tuition and oversight support from the parish, the question remains how families will get their children there.

The New Castle Area Transit Authority already makes a morning and afternoon run to Kennedy Catholic High School, with the first stop of the former trip and last stop of the latter at Holy Spirit Academy. Moreover, Holy Spirit pastor Father Joseph McCaffrey is reaching out to at least one Lawrence County school district that runs a bus to Kennedy for its own students.

It’s an easier problem to solve, McCaffrey said, than the ones that will close the 113-year-old Holy Spirit Academy — formerly St. Vitus School — at the end of the current school year.

The school has battled low enrollments and diminishing finances for several years, and had been scheduled to close at the end of the 2017-18 school year. An 11th-hour campaign by parents netted a 25 percent boost in enrollment, and bought the school an additional year.

McCaffrey extended the reprieve when he arrived in 2018 and made rescuing the school a priority. He hired a new principal, assembled an advisory board and mounted a finance campaign that raised over $365,000. When New Castle’s seven parishes merged into one — Holy Spirit — McCaffrey gave that name to the school as well to bolster a sense of inclusivity throughout the parish.

Ultimately, though, the challenges proved too great. In a letter to parents and staff, he listed those as:

•The perception that the school is located in an unsafe area on New Castle’s South Side.

•The lack of a strong athletic program because of low enrollment.

•The lack of academic excellence in the area of mathematics.

•The cost of tuition.

Thus, he came up with a plan that “takes away all the impediments … thus preventing parents from sending their children to Catholic school.”

Preliminary reactions seem to be positive.

REACTION

Michele Peduto, Director of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Pittsburgh, is one of the officials to whom McCaffrey’s plan to send his students into the Diocese of Erie — where Kennedy is located — was presented.

“It’s bittersweet for me because I hate to lose you all; I hate to lose this school,” Peduto told Holy Spirit parents at a Friday informational meeting. “But at the same time, when I started in education 40 years ago, I had a professor who told me whenever you make decisions … you need to have an empty chair beside you. And in that chair, you have to picture a student. And every decision you make should benefit that child.

“So I can stand here and say quite honestly that while it is bittersweet, I have such great confidence that this is what’s best for each and every child.”

In 2017, the Pittsburgh Diocese launched a strategy of regionalization for its struggling schools. Were this plan to be employed instead of his own, McCaffrey said, Holy Spirit students likely would have to travel to Beaver or Butler county for a Catholic education, rather than 20 minutes north to Kennedy.

“If we’d have had to choose Butler or Beaver, we probably wouldn’t have been able to stay with Catholic education,” said Union Township resident Amy Chornenky, a member of McCaffrey’s pastoral council who has children in first and second grade at Holy Spirit. “That would just be too far and we wouldn’t really know enough about the area or the people to really feel like it could become a family.

“With Hermitage, it’s further (than Holy Spirit), but it’s close enough where we could still have that family feel that we can still make it work. I’m grateful to Father Mac for giving us another option that’s not just going to give our kids a Catholic education, but also one that’s going to give them one where they cannot just survive, but thrive, all the way through high school (Holy Spirit offers classes only through grade six).”

Vanessa Kuczynski also has two children — and first- and a fourth-grader — at Holy Spirit Academy. Moreover, she is also a teacher there. She described the plan to partner with Kennedy Catholic as “an emotional roller-coaster.”

“Although we’re losing the building, the brick and mortar, we’re gaining so much more,” she said. “I’m out of a job, but my kids are going to continue with a Catholic education. We need to remind ourselves that we didn’t come here for the physical building. We came here for the teachings that our kids are getting. They’re being taught traditional family values.

“So we’re just moving the walls. We’re still getting our traditional family values, Catholic teaching. We are actually upgrading to a bigger and better location, a bigger school system.”

Kuczynski attended both Holy Spirit Academy (St. Vitus School at the time) and Kennedy Catholic HIgh School, and said they are both excellent schools

“(Kennedy) is where my kids were going for high school anyway,” she said, “so we’re just going a little bit early.”

MAKING THE MOVE

At the Friday parents’ meeting, Nicole Perry, director of enrollment management at the St. John Paul II elementary school, assured parents that the school would work with parents to take care of tuition.

“We have never, ever turned anyone away because they cannot pay,” she said. “That is not our mission. Our mission is to provide a family and Catholic education. I say it to everyone: put finances on your last list of concerns because we will always make it happen.”

Moreover, she added, parents should not be concerned that their students will feel alienated from the rest of the student body.

“We have children from three states and 12 school districts,” she said. “Your child will not be ‘the new kid.’ Last year, we had 70 new kids start school. No one felt different.

“The kids are going to get welcomed because everyone is new and everyone is from somewhere else.”

Mark Ferrara, president of the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools, said the school will hold an open house at 6 p.m. May 4 so families can check out the facility for themselves. Other adjustments will be made once he gets a final number of Holy Spirit students who will be coming.

“One of the things that we stressed that would be very helpful was that once they have a decision, to let us know so that we can get the ball rolling,” Ferrara said. “We want to see what the number of families coming to our school would be, and that dovetails with transportation … Now that it’s pretty evident, we’ll be peeling back that onion to see exactly what we need.

“Also, once we know what the increased enrollment will be, we’re going to give the current (Holy Spirit) staff first dibs to join us. We’re trying to make it a smooth transition. We’d love to have them all, but I don’t know that that’s going to be the case.”

Ferrara believes McCaffrey’s plan is what’s best for both schools.

“When I first got a call from him, I was like, ‘Wow, this guy gets it,’” he said. “Money’s tight, and what are the best economies of scale? He’s got an older facility (the school building was decided on July 15, 1951), and that takes money to rehab it and keep it running

“He could have said, ‘We’re closing it. We’re locking the doors and we’re done.’ He’s not doing that. This is not an easy decision, but I think it’s a very good decision. He’s making the right move.”