Catholic churches in the Diocese of Pittsburgh will be open to 100 percent capacity, beginning May 31.
Bishop David Zubik made the announcement Wednesday, citing Gov. Tom Wolf's May 4 statement that the state's pandemic restrictions will be lifted on Memorial Day weekend.
“We are eager to welcome more people back to Holy Mass and to the reception of Holy Communion," Zubik said. "We are excited to be moving in this direction. We know that people have been longing for spiritual healthcare and the healing power of Jesus.
"For those who have not been attending Mass in person, we’ve missed you. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon.”
Zubik encouraged pastors to consider maintaining an area of pews marked for socially distanced seating to accommodate parishioners who may feel more comfortable attending Mass in that way.
In accordance with state orders, masks must continue to be worn inside churches and parish buildings. As previously announced, priests, deacons, readers and cantors may remove their masks when speaking or singing while maintaining a social distance from others.
Parishes will continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing protocols, which currently advise that buildings should be cleaned once a day.
As previously stated, summer festivals and other non-liturgical events are permitted, as long as all current COVID protocols are followed. Many parishes holding summer festivals this year. A diocesan parish festival guide will be posted on the Pittsburgh Catholic website, https://pittsburghcatholic.org/
