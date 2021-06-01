Pennsylvania CareerLink will sponsor a job fair June 16 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The fair will be open to veterans only from 10 to 10:30 a.m., then for everyone until 3 p.m.
In addition for the opportunity to connect with local employers, those attending will have access to free career workshops, including resume writing, interviewing skills, job search strategies, dress for success, career pathways, budgeting and financial literacy and civil service.
For more information call (724) 656-3165 or visit www.tinyurl.com/jobfairSRC.
