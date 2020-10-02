The Scottish Rite Cathedral will turn 100 years old in 2025, and its foundation members are seeking avenues to fund about $10 million worth of vital refurbishments to preserve the landmark building.
The Cathedral Foundation as part of its plan has filed an appeal in court, seeking to have the building and land's property taxes exempted. The request is part of a move to make needed renovations to the majestic building that overlooks the city of New Castle, foundation board member and attorney Paul Lynch said.
Lawrence County assessment director J.R. Hardester said the foundation filed for a 100 percent tax exemption with the county board of assessment appeals last year. The board rejected the request, then Lynch, on behalf of the foundation, filed an appeal in December in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Since then, Lynch said he is working on a counter-proposal that could involved a deferment of the taxes.
A court conference on the matter is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday in the courtroom of Judge J. Craig Cox.
Hardester said the initial filing was for the main building and its property. The annual taxes for the building for all three taxing bodies total nearly $35,000 a year. The county's share is $8,040; the city's is $10,050, and the cathedral pays $16,712 to the New Castle Area School District. The taxes in the building are paid in full from previous years, he said.
"Any exemption, if granted, would become effective on Jan. 1," Hardester said, adding that the 2020 taxes still would have to be paid. He would not comment further on the matter because it is in litigation.
Lynch said in a phone conversation last week that as an alternative to the appeal for a full exemption, he is seeking to negotiate with the taxing bodies for the cathedral to pay part of its taxes and divert the rest into the improvements, through a five-year plan.
Lynch provided each taxing body with a document spelling out the Cathedral's history, with details about the needed improvements. The document includes a tax map showing nine parcels that would be included if those taxing bodies approve the pilot agreement.
THE HISTORY
The document explains that a cornerstone of the foundation was laid in the summer of 1925, and a celebration featured a parade of 3,000 members of Masonic organizations, military honor guards, marching bands, celebrities and speeches. The Masons first organized in New Castle in 1839, the document states. As their membership grew, they needed a larger building. The Scottish Rite Cathedral was commissioned in 1916 to be built overlooking the downtown. It became occupied in 1926.
"Ordinary wear and tear have pressed hard upon the building's infrastructure, the functionality of its components, the aesthetics of its appearance and the effectiveness of its programming," the paperwork says. As a result, the board of the Cathedral Foundation, which oversees the building's operations as a nonprofit organization, has approved a plan for major renovations.
Since the board formed in 1944, it has never undertaken a major upgrade for the building, the document states, as capital improvements always were made through its operating budget.
The eight-story building, designed by Richard Gustav Schmid, who died in 1937, encompasses more than 168,000 square feet and has recently been assessed at more than $67 million. It cost $1.6 million to build at the time.
Its lavish auditorium seats 2,895, and was a venue for several years of performances by the Pittsburgh Symphony. A pipe organ in the auditorium was donated by George Greer and his family in the 1920s and is valued at more than $1.5 million, the paperwork shows, and refurbishing of it is needed to restore its rich sound.
The Cathedral has served as a prime rental and catering hall or wedding receptions, bridal showers, dances, banquets, bridal fairs, fund-raisers, festivals and other programs, but since COVID-19 restrictions went into place in March, some of its revenues have dropped off because of social distancing requirements.
The very first funeral was held in the building this week, and that was for the mother of Cathedral Foundation president James O. McKim.
McKim noted that the use of certain areas of the Cathedral are donated at times for the use of community functions.
"We think it's a tremendous asset to the city and the community," he said. "As of now, everything in the building is original."
The taxes are overwhelming on the building and it's tough to maintain it, especially this year, McKim said. "It's been horrible with the loss of rentals."
"The Cathedral is totally self-supporting by donations and rentals," he said. "We're just trying to save money where we can, to save the building and keep it in the community."
"It's been really difficult," Lynch said. The Cathedral does not generate enough money from its functions normally to operate the entire building and its properties, he said, adding that the maintenance costs increase every year.
Lynch noted that the auditorium is the most under-used part of the building, and he would like to see it used more.
The Cathedral property includes 11 North Hill parcels which includes parking and other lots. The total assessed value is $1,073,600.
IMPROVEMENT PLANS
Lynch explained that the foundation is proposing to lower the assessed value through a pilot program where taxes would be abated by 50 percent of the existing tax rate so the foundation can pay for some of the many needed improvements, which also include a new roof.
According to the document he provided, the foundation's board of directors and the Cathedral's professional staff conducted an analysis of the building's most pressing needs.
In addition to roof repairs, some of the other extensive needed work includes re-plastering of the walls, restoring and polishing the terrazzo floors, kitchen remodeling, refurbishing the organ, repointing the cornerstones and building; replacing the windows, restoring the front porch, upgrading the 1920s air conditioning system, and installing motorized ventilation, a new dishwasher, a building security system, and repairing damaged water lines.
The auditorium needs upgraded lighting, installing new border curtains on the stage, repainting the lobby and installing an elevator to go from the ballroom to the main dining room.
Lynch said that plans are in the works for a capital fundraising campaign to seek donations from benefactors who can help with the improvements, in addition to applying for grant funding and seeking out other funding sources.
The building "is very expensive to maintain," Lynch said. "We've got to keep it in good condition and preserve it so it doesn't deteriorate. We don't want it to go by the wayside. We're going to look at every avenue there is. This is one of our premier buildings in New Castle, and we don't want to see it empty and abandoned like many other buildings in the city."
New Castle Area School District solicitor Charles Sapienza said the school district, the city of New Castle and the county all are involved in the litigation because they are taxing bodies.
Sapienza said he updated the school board about the Cathedral's dilemma in an executive session before its September meeting. He said the taxing bodies and Lynch are in discussions about Lynch's pilot proposal in lieu of abating taxes.
So far, none of those bodies has discussed any of the details publicly, nor have they taken any position on it.
Anyone who wants to donate to the Cathedral cause may visit its website at www.cathedralnewcastle.com and click the online donation box. The Cathedral Foundation is a recognized nonprofit organization, and donations are tax deductible.
