Carol Alexander remembers the days of tippy-tapping on the Scottish Rite Cathedral stage as a young dancer with the Jean Bartsch Academy.
Alexander, 79, of Mahoningtown, was at The Cathedral for a different venue Wednesday evening. She was one of 120 people attending a dinner concert that showcased the 98-year-old building’s mighty pipe organ, said to be the only one of its kind left in the world.
The event was staged to raise funds for refurbishing the 96-year-old organ with its 3,755 pipes to its original condition so it can play at its full capacity once again and flood the auditorium with music. It is believed to be the only pipe organ remaining that has an Artiste roll player unit with 48 rolls of music, with the option of manual or player operation.
Organist Michael Kearney, a 27-year-old virtuoso from Beaver County, and Robert Copeland of Jeanette, Westmoreland County, a master and teacher of the pipe organ who has been repairing and restoring the instrument, both demonstrated their musical prowess on the grandiose instrument. Many who attended said they experienced chills as the sound flooded the auditorium.
A gourmet buffet dinner was served onstage, where patrons sat at elegantly set round tables and enjoyed Kearney’s music as they dined. Afterward, they were invited to sit in the auditorium to hear the organ at greater volume.
“This was fantastic,” Alexander said, adding, “it was fun to sit on the stage.”
The event was hosted Jim McKim, a consultant to the Cathedral Foundation, who orchestrated the details.
In place of an invocation, McKim opened the dinner with the singing of the Doxology, a well-known moving short hymn that was accompanied by the organ.
“Jim McKim was an excellent host,” said attorney Joseph Kearney, an attendee who met McKim for the first time. “He set the tone and was very gracious and welcoming and made everyone feel at home.”
Kearney said he bought his ticket “immediately” after reading about the event. He was intrigued by the details of the organ and the organist’s abilities, but above all, he was intrigued that he and the featured organist share the same last name.
“I was happy I was there,” he said. He described the younger Kearney’s organ playing as ”magnificent.”
While Kearney, the organist, took a break for dinner, Copeland sat down at the organ and played three numbers. The first was a stirring rendition of the national anthem, while the dinner guests all stood on the stage, hands over hearts, singing.
Kearney’s selections ranged through the musical periods, from baroque to classical to romantic to 20th century, demonstrating the many sounds and tones and range of the instrument, whose largest base pipe stands 32 feet tall.
Kearney, the attorney, said his “absolute favorite part of the evening” was meeting organist Kearney and his wife, Rachel. Because both Kearneys originated from New York, they are now determined to find out whether they are related.
The younger Kearney told him, “‘We’re going to get to the bottom of this.’ I looked at him and thought, My God, if there’s anyone I’m related to, it’s this kid,” the attorney said.
Evelyn Genkinger of New Castle remembers attending silent film events and Pittsburgh Symphony concerts at the Cathedral.
“I attended to support this building, and definitely to support the (maintaining of the) organ,” she said. “I’m all for preserving the wealth of historical buildings in this city.”
Marti Steiner, of Alliance, Ohio, a graduate of New Castle’s class of 1979, is an organist herself and felt blessed to have played that same mighty instrument for her high school graduation more than 40 years ago. She also was the organist at Epworth United Methodist Church. She lived in town from 1976 through 1983. She returned to town Wednesday for the dinner event.
“It was an honor to play that organ,” she said. “It was awe-inspiring, because you have all of that auditorium to fill with music.”
She still marvels at the sound delay while the music comes through the largest pipes when you press a key, she said. “It’s one of those ‘wow’ moments. The pipes are so long it takes time for the music to get pushed through.”
One of the pieces Kearney played just oozed some of those real deep base notes, Steiner said.
“It was a real highlight for New Castle to bring to the community’s attention what a gem they have there in the Scottish Rite Cathedral, and it looks like the community definitely supported that,” she said, adding, “they need to keep that momentum going.”
“I couldn’t be happier with this night,” commented McKim, who was happy that the evening’s fundraising goal was reached. Everybody in attendance, including more than a dozen organists, were so pleased with hearing the organ,” he said.
“I tried to talk to all of them and I invited them to the Cathedral to play the organ if they would like.”
Another of the organists attending was Debra Johnson of New Wilmington, who was with two family members from the Shenango Valley. Johnson is organist and music director at Trinity Episcopal Church in New Castle, and she marveled at how the evening exceeded her expectations.
“It was casual but it was classy,” she said. “It was very well done. I was totally amazed by the guest organist (Kearney). He has such a gift, and it’s wonderful to hear him using it to the maximum.”
Elizabeth Blakely, who recently moved to Chapin Road in Neshannock as a newcomer to the area, felt the evening “was a wonderful introduction to an amazing building, a fabulous organ and another example of one of the great things of New Castle. I think there was just a genuine enthusiasm for the event. It was something that New Castle should be proud of in our community.”
Kearney the attorney, being of Irish descent, said the younger Kearney’s rendition of Londonderry Air (known to many as “Danny Boy,”) was his favorite piece of the evening.
He also raved about the food, catered by Medure’s, and the entire ambiance of the dinner.
“I didn’t know what to expect with eating on the stage,” he said. “It was wonderful to be there. It was out of this world, really. I don’t think I’m ever going to forget that night.”
