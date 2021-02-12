Cathedral offers to host vaccine clinic

The Scottish Rite Cathedral is offering to raise the curtain on a community event.
The problem, state Rep. Chris Sainato said, is that no one can say when it will be showtime.
James McKim, president of the Cathedral Foundation, said this week the board is hoping to help with the effort to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of local residents.
“We’ve reached out to Chris Sainato and we’ve reached out to Pat McGuire at the emergency management department to make this building available,” he said. “We’ll donate this building for COVID vaccines if they need a place to administer them.
“Chris is going to get back to me. But we’re going to donate whatever room they need to do that. It’s big enough that they can spread out through the building. We’re excited about that, and hope it can come about.”
Sainato shares those sentiments. He just can’t say when the state will be ready to take McKim up on the offer.
“It’s a great idea, but I don’t think we’re at that point yet,” Sainato said. “Jim reached out to me, and I think it would be a worthy spot. The Cathedral’s always been so good to the community, always giving back, and they’re willing to offer their facility for the good of the community, which I think is great.
“But the first thing that has to happen is that we have to ramp up the vaccine before they can actually do the centers. We would definitely put that on PEMA’s list and potentially the National Guard.”
The state House last week passed a bill to allow the Guard to set up vaccine clinics in every county. The legislation now awaits action in the Senate.
“We’re going to make the providers understand that we’re ready in Lawrence County if they want to do the mass vaccinations,” Sainato said, adding that he believes a centralized distribution system is the way to go.
He credits the pharmacies that are now providing the vaccines with doing the best that they can, but said that when the initial qualifications for vaccine eligibility were expanded three weeks ago, it overtaxed the pipeline.
“I’m for a centralized system, even county centralized,” he said. “At least you know you’re going to get a vaccine. You may be number 950 on the list, but you know you’re at 950. You’re on the list. You don’t have to call eight, nine, 10 times a day hoping to get on a list.
“You have Rite Aid, for example, but it’s not even one master list for Rite Aid. You have to call each one of them. It’s frustrating for someone who is computer literate, let alone for people who aren’t. And a teacher brought this up to me. She’s in class eight hours a day. How does she have time to do that? And she’s one that would qualify with the health issues.”
Sainato said that the approval of Johnson & Johnson’s pending vaccine would help the supply end of the issue, and that clinics are the way to speed up distribution.
“It’s going to have to come to the sites,” he said. “You can’t be doing 20 people here, 15 people there. You get a thousand vaccines, 80 are going to this pharmacy, 50 are going to this vaccine.
“If you’ve got a thousand of them, you’ve got to do it mass production and get them through that line. That’s our best hope.”
